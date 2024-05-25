Version 0.9.042 Update

Bonus image

Changes

Added main menu fades for better transitions

Added secure / unsecure sounds to containers

Fixed a bug with main menu that could cause load to fail when pressing a sequence of buttons

Fixed some weird behavior with cable colliders on cranes

Fixed some cable alignment issues on crane

Fixed a bug where cargo is not released when crane is destroyed

Fixed some bugs related to cleaning up crates attached to client vessels from server tab

Fixed some background errors related to cleanup of cranes with drivers in multiplayer

Fixed a problem where crane lift can be init incorrectly in multiplayer

Fixed a bug that could momentarily prevent quick switch between subvessels in multiplayer

Fixed a timing issue when securing containers while clients are joining

Fixed a bug that can disconnect clients when raising/lowering anchor while joining

Fixed a bug that can disconnect clients when securing/unsecuring containers while joining

Fixed a bug that can disconnect clients when toggling lights while joining

Fixed a bug that can disconnect clients when toggling smoke while joining

Fixed an audio pop at the end of shipping container grab sound

Fixed a bug were Nautikins would snap while standing on top when securing rotated containers

Fixed a bug where unsecuring multiple stacks of crates can cause crates to teleport momentarily multiplayer

Fixed a bug that required pressing switch lift twice after server switched lift on a crane

Fixed a sorting problem with map icons on clients vs server for cranes

Fixed a race condition with Nautikin platforms in multiplayer

Fixed a bug with camera transitions

Fixed a velocity issue in multiplayer when releasing containers from lifts while moving at high speeds

Fixed map icon grouping spacing with different resolutions

Fixed a bug with cleaning up Nautikins seated in cranes from server view

Fixed a bug with attaching steel cables to client cranes in multiplayer

Fixed a multiplayer issue with platforms when joining and players are jumping around

Fixed an aiming problem with mirrored deck missile launchers

Main menu buttons no longer show modal background

Masked image flicker when scrolling fast in load dialog in main menu

Masked image flicker when scrolling fast in vessel load dialog

Improved performance of load dialog in main menu

Changes to crane physics

Various crane improvements

Crane now behaves differently underwater

Crane lifts now interact with water

Cargo on crane lifts will now interact with water

Crane lifts will now automatically adjust height when grabbing cargo

Can no longer destroy build areas while players are controlling subvessels

Server will now wait for clients on cranes to return when cleaning up by force in server tab

Changed where crane grab / release audio plays

Adjusted crate push force for Nautikins

Containers will no longer secure if Nautikins are standing under them

Notes

If you had mirrored deck missile launchers you will likely have to replace them in build mode to get them to work. Any vessels saved with them flipped (the red button is on the left) will need to be updated. The easiest way would be to clone the mirror and then delete the old one. Failure to do so will manifest as inverted controls when operating the mirrored launcher.

Boat cranes are now slightly more complex physics wise than map cranes because they require a higher fidelity of collisions.

Cranes are a lot of work. The containers all tie in with crane behavior and vessels which make it a major part of the game, and lots of fun when it is working properly, which should be more frequently now. Some of the primary issues surrounding this involve forcing the game engine / physics engine to do things it was not designed to do or doesn't want to. But cranes exist and these ones are physics based, not just animated.

There are some know issues/limitations with elastic PhysX forces and the nature of the crane cables in the game which prevent perfect accuracy when moving at 50+ knots but should no longer be noticeable unless you are switching seats a lot without actually adjusting the crane. Most of the time stuff like this will likely not be noticed by anyone (except me!), but fixing such things is usually not worth it and would require CPU math to work beyond the limitations of the engine which would slow the game down. It is also extremely difficult sometimes to get physics to sync in multiplayer! It is a pretty cool crane. I am planning to add a magnet hook for picking up vessels later.