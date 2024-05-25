OUR LITTLE FRIEND | UPDATE #1

Share · View all patches · Build 14489780 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 01:46:14 UTC by Wendy

Hey! Thanks so much for playing our game!

It means a lot to us!

Lets get into the update!

This update contains changes and following features that we thought will

improve the game and make it feel more lively!

NEW EXTRA MINIGAME:

We have added a new extra minigame, when completing all 3 endings!

QUALITY OF LIFE CHANGES

We have added background music when you interact with Ryan

We added subtitles when you talk to Ryan

ACHIEVEMENTS

2 new achievements has been added to the game!

BUG FIXES

We fixed where the bunny can follow you back and stay in after the maze

We fixed where you get 2 endings in 1 ending (hopefully)

Fixed saving errors

Optimized the Game

This is all folks!

Keep in mind, this is part 1 of the update!

Part 2 will release shortly.

Thanks for playing the game and hope you continue to enjoy the game!

Make sure to leave a review!