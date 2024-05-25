 Skip to content

Our Little Friend update for 25 May 2024

OUR LITTLE FRIEND | UPDATE #1

Share · View all patches · Build 14489780 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 01:46:14 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey! Thanks so much for playing our game!
It means a lot to us!

Lets get into the update!

This update contains changes and following features that we thought will
improve the game and make it feel more lively!

NEW EXTRA MINIGAME:

  • We have added a new extra minigame, when completing all 3 endings!

QUALITY OF LIFE CHANGES

  • We have added background music when you interact with Ryan
  • We added subtitles when you talk to Ryan

ACHIEVEMENTS

  • 2 new achievements has been added to the game!

BUG FIXES

  • We fixed where the bunny can follow you back and stay in after the maze
  • We fixed where you get 2 endings in 1 ending (hopefully)
  • Fixed saving errors
  • Optimized the Game

This is all folks!

Keep in mind, this is part 1 of the update!
Part 2 will release shortly.

Thanks for playing the game and hope you continue to enjoy the game!
Make sure to leave a review!

