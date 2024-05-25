New Update: News Arrived!

Hello everyone, another update is coming with news!
- New VFX Art and Colors for Super Bactéria Multipla and Teleporter, making identification easier in game play.
Multipla:
Teleporter:
- New Art and VFX Colors for Missile Bacteria
- New Art and VFX Colors for Virus 09, 10, 17, and 18 making identification easier in game play.
- New Goals
Bug Fixes and Improvements
- New button to collect all unlocked goals
- New Goals button
- Fixes in pandemic mode selection
- Changes in pandemic mode selection box
- New SFXs for Summoner Cell and Controller Nanobot
- Text fixes for pandemic mode
- Buff for Guardian Turret
- Text corrections for Caliber Turret
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1976100/Survivor_Cells/
We are eager to hear your feedback! Keep exploring and enjoying the game.
See you soon!
