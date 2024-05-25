New Update: News Arrived!

Share · View all patches · Build 14489734 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 02:39:04 UTC by Wendy

- New VFX Art and Colors for Super Bactéria Multipla and Teleporter, making identification easier in game play.

Multipla:



Teleporter:



- New Art and VFX Colors for Missile Bacteria

- New Art and VFX Colors for Virus 09, 10, 17, and 18 making identification easier in game play.

- New Goals

Bug Fixes and Improvements

New button to collect all unlocked goals

New Goals button

Fixes in pandemic mode selection

Changes in pandemic mode selection box

New SFXs for Summoner Cell and Controller Nanobot

Text fixes for pandemic mode

Buff for Guardian Turret

Text corrections for Caliber Turret

We are eager to hear your feedback! Keep exploring and enjoying the game.

See you soon!