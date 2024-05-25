 Skip to content

Survivor Cells update for 25 May 2024

New Update: News Arrived!

Survivor Cells update for 25 May 2024

Last edited 25 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, another update is coming with news!

- New VFX Art and Colors for Super Bactéria Multipla and Teleporter, making identification easier in game play.

Multipla:

Teleporter:

- New Art and VFX Colors for Missile Bacteria

- New Art and VFX Colors for Virus 09, 10, 17, and 18 making identification easier in game play.

- New Goals

Bug Fixes and Improvements
  • New button to collect all unlocked goals
  • New Goals button
  • Fixes in pandemic mode selection
  • Changes in pandemic mode selection box
  • New SFXs for Summoner Cell and Controller Nanobot
  • Text fixes for pandemic mode
  • Buff for Guardian Turret
  • Text corrections for Caliber Turret

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1976100/Survivor_Cells/

We are eager to hear your feedback! Keep exploring and enjoying the game.

See you soon!

