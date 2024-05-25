 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Caves of Qud update for 25 May 2024

Feature Friday - May 24, 2024 - 'beta' branch

Share · View all patches · Build 14489677 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 00:59:02 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

207.49 - 'beta' branch

  • Added 40 achievements. They are visible from the in-game achievement manager (Main Menu > Achievements) but are not yet active on Steam or other platforms.
  • Added a system menu button to the top-right of the main play screen.
  • Added UI sounds for selections, some popups and picking targets.
  • Added an option for to disable interface sounds.
  • Added an option to disable text particle effects (Options > General > Use Text Particle VFX).
  • Renaming crysteel and zetachrome items no longer takes away their paperdoll shader.
  • Clarified Ruin of House Isner rules text.
  • You are no longer always stranded in waking dreams.
  • Gave eyewear mods a tinkering icon.
  • Improved the layout of the comparison tooltip.
  • Improved equipment drag and drop indicators.
  • Improved performance when wearing a lot of equipment.
  • Greatly improved memory overhead.
  • Multiple attempts are now made to delete save games that are in use by another process.
  • Added additional safeguards and debugging for player duplication.
  • Fixed Yurl having way too much ammo.
  • Fixed a bug that could look you out of Argyve dialog between knickknack quests.
  • Fixed an issue causing strange items to appear in your inventory as a result of showing comparison tooltips.
  • Fixed backswings being able to trigger additional backswings recursively.
  • Fixed a bug with liquids creates via warm static.
  • Fixed some item duping bugs.
  • Fixed a bug that would rarely cause the paperdoll equipment and inventory to vanish.
  • Fixed a bug where some scrollers wouldn't accept page up or page down.
  • Fixed an error when attempting to revisit a zone that was missing from the zone cache.
  • Fixed some bugs in the Mechanimist convert dialog.
  • Fixed objects attempting to enter the pool multiple times.
  • [debug] Added several creature modifier wishes: fungusfriend:, qudzusymbiote:, slimewalker:, slimespitter:, kindlethumbed:, firethumbed:, convert:, mechanical:.

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 14489677
Windows Caves of Qud - Windows Depot 333641
macOS Caves of Qud - OSX Depot 333642
Linux Caves of Qud - Linux Depot 333643
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link