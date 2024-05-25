Feature Friday - May 24, 2024 - 'beta' branch

207.49 - 'beta' branch
- Added 40 achievements. They are visible from the in-game achievement manager (Main Menu > Achievements) but are not yet active on Steam or other platforms.
- Added a system menu button to the top-right of the main play screen.
- Added UI sounds for selections, some popups and picking targets.
- Added an option for to disable interface sounds.
- Added an option to disable text particle effects (Options > General > Use Text Particle VFX).
- Renaming crysteel and zetachrome items no longer takes away their paperdoll shader.
- Clarified Ruin of House Isner rules text.
- You are no longer always stranded in waking dreams.
- Gave eyewear mods a tinkering icon.
- Improved the layout of the comparison tooltip.
- Improved equipment drag and drop indicators.
- Improved performance when wearing a lot of equipment.
- Greatly improved memory overhead.
- Multiple attempts are now made to delete save games that are in use by another process.
- Added additional safeguards and debugging for player duplication.
- Fixed Yurl having way too much ammo.
- Fixed a bug that could look you out of Argyve dialog between knickknack quests.
- Fixed an issue causing strange items to appear in your inventory as a result of showing comparison tooltips.
- Fixed backswings being able to trigger additional backswings recursively.
- Fixed a bug with liquids creates via warm static.
- Fixed some item duping bugs.
- Fixed a bug that would rarely cause the paperdoll equipment and inventory to vanish.
- Fixed a bug where some scrollers wouldn't accept page up or page down.
- Fixed an error when attempting to revisit a zone that was missing from the zone cache.
- Fixed some bugs in the Mechanimist convert dialog.
- Fixed objects attempting to enter the pool multiple times.
- [debug] Added several creature modifier wishes: fungusfriend:, qudzusymbiote:, slimewalker:, slimespitter:, kindlethumbed:, firethumbed:, convert:, mechanical:.
