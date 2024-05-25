Hello everyone! We are here with the first bug fix patch.
Notes:
- In the reviews, sometimes player company’s name showed as its placeholder equivelant ‘{ccompany}’, which is now fixed.
- If the player changed the list pick panel quickly, the previous items of the panel could show up with the new ones. It’s fixed now.
- When a save is loaded, the directors from previous project loaded as unavailable and looked as if already working on a player project. It is now fixed.
- On My Contracts, the Network appeared as ‘null’. It is now fixed.
- Minor fixes.
Known Major Issues:
- Contracts cannot be viewed in detail for now.
- A review may show up for a wrong character.
We are still working on it and we hope you like the game, have a great day!
Changed files in this update