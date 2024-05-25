 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TV Show Tycoon update for 25 May 2024

BugFix 1

Share · View all patches · Build 14489672 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 12:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! We are here with the first bug fix patch.

Notes:

  • In the reviews, sometimes player company’s name showed as its placeholder equivelant ‘{ccompany}’, which is now fixed.
  • If the player changed the list pick panel quickly, the previous items of the panel could show up with the new ones. It’s fixed now.
  • When a save is loaded, the directors from previous project loaded as unavailable and looked as if already working on a player project. It is now fixed.
  • On My Contracts, the Network appeared as ‘null’. It is now fixed.
  • Minor fixes.

Known Major Issues:

  • Contracts cannot be viewed in detail for now.
  • A review may show up for a wrong character.

We are still working on it and we hope you like the game, have a great day!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2974051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link