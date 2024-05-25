Share · View all patches · Build 14489672 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 12:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone! We are here with the first bug fix patch.

Notes:

In the reviews, sometimes player company’s name showed as its placeholder equivelant ‘{ccompany}’, which is now fixed.

If the player changed the list pick panel quickly, the previous items of the panel could show up with the new ones. It’s fixed now.

When a save is loaded, the directors from previous project loaded as unavailable and looked as if already working on a player project. It is now fixed.

On My Contracts, the Network appeared as ‘null’. It is now fixed.

Minor fixes.

Known Major Issues:

Contracts cannot be viewed in detail for now.

A review may show up for a wrong character.

We are still working on it and we hope you like the game, have a great day!