Version Number Change and Price Increase Notice!!

Since the final phase of the update plan has been completed so that the game has entered version 1.0, the price will be increased to $3.5 (the actual price will be adjusted according to the region)
The game will have a time of one to two months for bug fixes, experience optimizations, skill balances, and other feasible player suggestions to make a stable version of the Official Release. So I hope you will be eager to give me feedback (especially skills that are not very useful and bugs). But let me be clear, my personal energy, code skills, and money are limited, and you and I may not have the same game design thought and preferences. So please do not force me to make changes under the name of "suggestion".
I will also try out some technology-related features during this time (such as support for Steam Workshop), but I can't absolutely guarantee that I will be able to make it, and forgive me if I give up. You can see more information in the Update Schedule on the store page. ^_^
Updated list (2024/05/25) :
- Content: Added BOSS RUSH Mode, hardcore players can challenge yourselves that complete a run as faster as you can!
- Content: Updated difficulty level to a maximum of 20.
- Update the Challenge Mode, the adding "START DASH!!", "Keep Hungry, Keep Foolish". The Challenge mode is hard and is only recommended for hardcore players who want to challenge themselves.
- UI: Increased the checking times for the achievement "Spell Omnipotence", the achievement will show in the result panel immediately when it is done.
- Balance: Reduced spawn quantity of Common enemies generated in the later stages of "Prison Passage" in order to increase FPS and reduce stalling!
- BUG: Fix a bug that "Shooter" and "Wizard" enemies can still move when frozen!
- BUG: Fixed bugs that "Victory Vow" spawns and flies out of map range in "Prison Passage"!
- BUG: Fixed a bug that "MP47", "CP01", "UP20" damage calculation formula wrong (I miss Spell Element Damage Bonus in their match spell)!
Changed files in this update