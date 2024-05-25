Version Number Change and Price Increase Notice!!

The game will have a time of one to two months for bug fixes, experience optimizations, skill balances, and other feasible player suggestions to make a stable version of the Official Release. So I hope you will be eager to give me feedback (especially skills that are not very useful and bugs). But let me be clear, my personal energy, code skills, and money are limited, and you and I may not have the same game design thought and preferences. So please do not force me to make changes under the name of "suggestion".

I will also try out some technology-related features during this time (such as support for Steam Workshop), but I can't absolutely guarantee that I will be able to make it, and forgive me if I give up. You can see more information in the Update Schedule on the store page. ^_^