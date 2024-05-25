 Skip to content

Ships At Sea update for 25 May 2024

Crashfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Finally, after an intense period of debugging, it is our hope that this update will be the end of the massive crashes you have been experiencing!

  • Fix for rendering crash

