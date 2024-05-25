Game will now create save backups when a new version is detected
Fixed bug with entering Barracks through backdoor
Clicking on an empty held slot will allow you to reserve the slot for a specific item
Armory and Witch’s Hut chests are now connected to forging and brewing
Reborn: An Idle Roguelike RPG update for 25 May 2024
V0.4.2 - May 24, 2024
Game will now create save backups when a new version is detected
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update