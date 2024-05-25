 Skip to content

Reborn: An Idle Roguelike RPG update for 25 May 2024

V0.4.2 - May 24, 2024

Last edited 25 May 2024 – 01:09:20 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Game will now create save backups when a new version is detected
Fixed bug with entering Barracks through backdoor
Clicking on an empty held slot will allow you to reserve the slot for a specific item
Armory and Witch’s Hut chests are now connected to forging and brewing

