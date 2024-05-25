📝 Patch Notes and Hotfixes [1.1.1.1 → 1.1.1.5]

Hey everyone ✌️ Fressato here!

I hope you're all enjoying the latest patches! As we mentioned in our previous post, 1.1.1 was our last major update as we shift our resources to new projects. However, we've seen the need to release some additional hotfixes and small patches to further improve the game and address some issues.



We’ve made bug fixes and quality of life changes based on your feedback. Also, some of the changes in these hotfixes were meant to be included in 1.1.1 but weren't implemented in time for the patch due to various reasons. We’ve addressed these to ensure the game is in its best possible state. All of those should be disclosed properly down below.

Thank you for your continued support and feedback. Here are all the fixes and changes between versions 1.1.1.1 and 1.1.1.5.

Patch Notes

---

Quality of Life Changes

Text Corrections in Multiple Languages ---We've made numerous grammar and consistency corrections to the text throughout the game. Our goal is to ensure the language is as clear as possible, based on player feedback from both Steam and Discord. While these changes might not be immediately noticeable, please rest assured that if you reported an issue with the text through the appropriate channels, it should now be fixed.> Deckbuilder UI for Controllers ---We've made adjustments to the UI interactibility in the deckbuilder to improve the experience for players using a controller.> Map Selection for Controllers ---When using a controller, both Scavenger and StageCoach will now have a dungeon/region pre-selected for the player, displaying its image, description, and difficulty. Previously, a region was selected, but players needed to interact with the interface before any information appeared.> Secret Character Movement The movement of the secret character has been slightly reworked to be less dizzying for some players.* The secret character will no longer change their custom movement when hexed. They will continue to use it while having the effect. This addresses the bug where the movement would be lost after losing Hex. Miasma on Shrines ---Corrupted Shrines will now mantain their pad under them, but they will be faded to indicate that they cannot be utilized. This change helps clarify that the shrine can still be activated with the Heavenly Slip curio.> Adventurer's Shadow Fix ---The Adventurer's Shadow entity from the Tower has had its counter and throe mechanics fixed to address some minor issues.> Trading Hand Visuals ---The trading hand now features a smoother animation for its trigger tile disappearing when hit by the player.> Thermostat Targeting ---Thermostat now properly applies Wound only to entities it considers enemies of its summoner. Thermostats from dungeons attack allies, while player thermostats attack enemies.> Small VFX Changes ---Some VFX have received small additions to better communicate their effects.> Crazy Rooster Sound ---The Crazy Rooster is now less loud.

Changes Intended for 1.1.1

Cards Ranges and Targets Blink now has the intended range, forming a 5x5 box without corners instead of a diamond shape. Blooming and Earthbind's root area of effect has been increased from 5x5 to 7x7. Heroic Stand can now be cast on both the player and any monster. Shrines Spawn Rate ---The spawn rates of some Special Shrines have been increased based on observation of playthroughs and community feedback.> Ancient Effigy ---The Ancient Effigy will now adjust its starting action at the beggining of the Boss Fight based on the player's HP and the number of petrify statues in the room. It will alternate between Gaze and Reanimate. This change aims to speed-up the fight and reduce frustration for new players in the tutorial, while maintaining the standard fight for experienced players. Additionally, this adjustment affects the Boss Rush, skipping a ineffective turn from the effigy at the start of the fight.> Conditional Trait ---A new Trigger trait has been added! All conditional trigger cards now have this trait, making them easier to identify in-game. Please note that this is exclusive to cards and serves a purely meta purpose, helping players identify and locate these cards for quests, as requested by many.> Strider Glove ---Strider Gloves now properly doesn't trigger with only the default movement. This change was intended for the 1.1.1 update but was accidentally reverted during the game update process, resulting in the need to quickly adjust the description between versions 1.1.1 and 1.1.1.1. With this fix, Strider Gloves now function as intended. Additionally, to compensate for this adjustment, the charge has been changed from 3/3 to 2/2, ensuring it remains useful for the many traveler decks that utilized the curio previously.> Other Curios Changes Anvil Charm charge changed from 3/3 to 2/2 Hunter's Eye charge changed from 3/3 to 2/2. Planar Prism charge changed from 3/1 to 4/1. Plasma Quartz charge changed from 2/2 to 1/1. Ritual Dagger charge changed from 2/2 to 1/1.* Smoke Bomb charge changed from 2/2 to 1/1. Glacial Library Boss Fight ---In the Glacial Library boss fight, the center pillars should now be removed when fighting on higher miasma levels. This change was intended to be included in a previous major update but was inadvertently overlooked. It has now been properly implemented.> Player Traps Timing ---All player traps that were not standardized previously now function properly. They will disappear only at the end of combat or after a turn when out of combat.> Disease new Interaction ---Healing while Diseased now removes 1 Disease. This is a interaction exclusive to the Player and described in the Disease card.> Metal Box Consistency ---The metal box from Magma City now properly deals damage similar to crystal gems. The main difference is that metal boxes can also damage the player.

Other Bugfixes

Warnings no longer interact with other cards and environments in an unintended way. This issue was noticed and fixed immediately after the 1.1.1 release, despite going unreported.

Champion Nuesh won't receive Stealth during the Enrage action turn on higher Miasma. This prevents the instant Lure cancellation of the action by the Crowd dealing stealth after it.

Fling will no longer activate triggers at the final tile of the entity's movement before the entity receive damage. This change prevents a potential softlock where an entity with 0 HP would fall into a Chasm.

Hinokami now properly triggers the Crush VFX when crushing an entity during the Dive action.

Succor targeting during the casting process has been fixed.

Baleful Shot can no longer target shield effects. The implementation of shields is particularly different from other effects, causing Baleful Shot to not work properly. To prevent bugs and avoid players wasting AP and their effects, Shield cards are no longer selectable to cast. This change is also reflected in the card's description.

The trait values of some monsters and cards have been fixed.

A bug from version 1.1.1, where the Ancient Effigy would land on an already occupied tile, has been promptly fixed following the update.

Many card previews with small specific inconsistencies have been fixed. This includes issues such as projectiles from a specific distance previewing their arrows in wrong directions, highlights on cards showing entities that should not be hit receiving damage, and more.

Punt Ogre now properly animates their Lure attack.

Decorative lava waterfalls in the magma city boss fight are now properly layered.

Vinethorns will no longer cause the game to softlock when stepped on during the last action point while out of combat.

Fixed the Frozen Meteor issue were it would summon the prop when casted in tiles occupied by sturdy units.

Stone Sigil will no longer grant the player infinite immortality if it dies while Diseased or by Petrification.

Thran Dynamo will no longer overlap entities inside one another in specific situations.

Numerous inconsistencies and bugs in Shadow Warrior have been addressed and fixed.

The Tome Shrine Praying secret had a small inconsistency that has been addressed and fixed.

Demiurge will no longer encounter issues moving entities away from their spawn tile, even if they are sturdy entities.

Demiurge will no longer lose its movement immunity after attacking itself. Additionally, Demiurge will no longer attack itself with Ancient Pyre.

Players will no longer remain highlighted after the first monster acted while playing with a controller.

Aerial Ace will no longer cause issues when targeting a monster over any rooting tile while flying.

Phantom Throw now features a consistent preview similar to Card Throw.

Siren and Broodmother targeting has been fixed. They now properly perform their actions as expected.

Treasure Hunter Hookshot visuals have been fixed.

Treasure Hunter will no longer cause the game to softlock after Hookshoting next to a door and inadvertently ending the combat before completing the movement.

Shinespark will no longer crash the game when casted in the direction of a mirror reflecting the player into a wall.

Ember Sage will no longer die before being able to deal damage when at their last hit point.

Fixed a bug where players were eventually unable to scroll down when saving too many decks while playing on a controller.

Many visual bugs related to the Worm have been fixed.

Reflection should now properly target allies in stealth.

Thank you!

---

As always, thank you for all the support! We hope these patch notes help everyone navigate the fixes and small patches made over the last couple of months.

~ 📕 Fressato