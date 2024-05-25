 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Genome Guardian update for 25 May 2024

Update 2.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 14489396 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 00:13:23 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
CHANGES:
  • The names of Modes, Turrets & Perks are no longer hidden until unlocked in the CHECKLIST. The CHECKLIST still won't tell you any more details about them, but you'll at least know how to get things if you know what they're called from outside the game (ex. hearing about a cool turret in an update and wanting to b-line towards unlocking it).
  • A setting has been added that makes the heat circle follow your crosshair!
  • (turret) Jester: More jestery 🃏
  • (turret) Surge: Redesign.
FIXES:
  • The newly-added heat circle shadow would always end up being enabled when you start a run.
  • The perk unlocked for firing for 120s without stopping can actually be unlocked now.
  • The perk unlocked by having 30 turrets unlocked can actually be unlocked now.
  • Bounce projectiles were getting a speed boost when they hit things at an angle, which was never intended.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2891311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link