Update 2.0.3

I made this Imgur album to showcase some of Genome Guardian's coolest turrets! Also QoL changes and bug fixes.
CHANGES:
- The names of Modes, Turrets & Perks are no longer hidden until unlocked in the CHECKLIST. The CHECKLIST still won't tell you any more details about them, but you'll at least know how to get things if you know what they're called from outside the game (ex. hearing about a cool turret in an update and wanting to b-line towards unlocking it).
- A setting has been added that makes the heat circle follow your crosshair!
- (turret) Jester: More jestery 🃏
- (turret) Surge: Redesign.
FIXES:
- The newly-added heat circle shadow would always end up being enabled when you start a run.
- The perk unlocked for firing for 120s without stopping can actually be unlocked now.
- The perk unlocked by having 30 turrets unlocked can actually be unlocked now.
- Bounce projectiles were getting a speed boost when they hit things at an angle, which was never intended.
Changed files in this update