Unlockable Bonus Roomisode!

Dive back in to Brainblow City with Dangeresque's confusingly-named sometimes rival/sometimes partner Dangeresque Too!

Complete the 3 original recipe Roomisodes to unlock this bonus Elevatorsode!

Dangeresque Too is trapped in an elevator by sinister forces! Can you help him escape the building?

Featuring: