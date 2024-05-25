Unlockable Bonus Roomisode!

Dive back in to Brainblow City with Dangeresque's confusingly-named sometimes rival/sometimes partner Dangeresque Too!
Complete the 3 original recipe Roomisodes to unlock this bonus Elevatorsode!
Dangeresque Too is trapped in an elevator by sinister forces! Can you help him escape the building?
Featuring:
- Um, more puzzles
- Uhh, more cutscenes
- More entertaining ways to die
- Single click interface! Dangeresque Too doesn't mess about with Talk and Look!
- New Achievements
