MAJOR Dangeresque: The Roomisode Triungulate update for 25 May 2024

Unlockable Bonus Roomisode!

Build 14489368 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 01:09:12 UTC

Dive back in to Brainblow City with Dangeresque's confusingly-named sometimes rival/sometimes partner Dangeresque Too!

Complete the 3 original recipe Roomisodes to unlock this bonus Elevatorsode!

Dangeresque Too is trapped in an elevator by sinister forces! Can you help him escape the building?

Featuring:

  • Um, more puzzles
  • Uhh, more cutscenes
  • More entertaining ways to die
  • Single click interface! Dangeresque Too doesn't mess about with Talk and Look!
  • New Achievements

