Dethroned releases into EA in 26 hours!

We are excited to announce that Dethroned will be released into Early Access in just 26 hours!

In this kind of last-minute announcement, we'll tell you what to expect from the current version.

Early Access Content



The Early Access version is fully playable. You can beat and endlessly replay the game because of procedurally generated maps and two difficulty levels. Currently, there are 3 mages, 28 creatures, 25 artifacts with 4 different rarities, 7 spells, 3 biomes, and 18 locations. After beating the game by 3 mages, a stage-based, huge battle awaits you.

Achievements



35 Steam achievements are ready for unlocking!

Difficulty



Hard difficulty not only makes the game more difficult - enemies get shields, ricochets, and bosses have more health, but it also gives you a positive change - an additional artifact slot! It opens new possibilities, while still being a challenge.

If you'd rather wait for the full release, it's planned for the end of 2024. Keep in mind though, that the price might increase as we add more content. If you want to help us choose a direction for Dethroned, join our Discord. We plan to do polls there to find out what you think we should prioritize.

To end this announcement, check out the release date reveal trailer:

[previewyoutube=5HWb4FWt1hc;full] ]