A new character has joined the colony!

Share · View all patches · Build 14489234 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 00:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Hey there! Nathan the Game Dev here!

We are happy to release our first new addition to the roster! Leep O'Nardo joins the colony, and bring not only a unique twist to a new playable character, but TONS of new features. Read below for all the patch notes in v0.2!

Also, if you are enjoying the game, PLEASE leave a review! Our next goal is to hit 50 total and we can't do it without your help! Big thank you to those that have already taken the time to leave us a review!

**

EA 0.2 Patch Notes

Character Changes:

**

New Character: Leep O’Nardo!

Leep’s playstyle is drastically different from our other characters. He has +30% luck, and -20% everything else! His runs rely on good fortune to obtain rare chest, critical hits, items from acorn trees, etc. We really enjoyed playtesting him, and we hope you do too!

Mighty Green - Base speed increased by 20%.

Leaf Shuriken - Base damage increased by 10.

New Stats:

Acorn - Increases the maximum number of acorn trees that can spawn.

Critical Hit Chance - Chance to deal critical damage.

Critical Damage - Increases the amount of damage dealt on critical strikes.

With the addition of Critical Hit Chance, Luck has a lesser chance of causing a critical hit.

New Companion: Flealix!

Flealix is the owner of a small merchant booth (See Colony Changes) that will join the player in Arenas! Every so often Flealix will throw a useful item from his shop to the player!

**

Skill Changes:



New Active Skills **

Decoy - Throw scarecrows to distract your foes!

Sunbeam - Rays of light randomly strike around the character.

Moonbeam - The glow of the moon strikes at the character’s location.

New Passive Skills

Nice Dice - Extra Rerolls.

Cast Out - Extra Cast Outs.

Acorn Tree - Increase the number of acorn trees in an Arena.

Strike - Crit Damage.

Precision - Crit Hit Chance.

Other Skill Changes:

Molt has been changed from an Active Skill to a Passive Skill.

Eruption’s weapon image has been updated to the correct color.

Fixed glitch where Atomic Seed could be obtained without Repel.

Reworked casting out skills so that players can pick a skill even after casting out a skill. However, if a player casts out all 3 skills on the upgrade menu, the game will resume without the player receiving a new skill.

Colony Changes:

Merchant - This new structure will let you purchase an item to take to an Arena and use when the player sees fit.

Villager House’s grid layout has been adjusted.

Luck, Critical Hit Chance, and Critical Damage have been added to Enrichment Level stats.

Cooldown removed from the Enrichment Level stats.

Colony Items Added:

Log Mailbox

Streetlight

Metal Bench

Axe in Stump

Trail Sign

Wide Stone Arch

Green Vending Machine

Leep Statues (Stone, Gold, Diamond, Ruby)

Haybale

Box Scarecrow

Scarecrow

Chunky Scarecrow

These new items can be obtained in various ways including the Carpenter Shop, leveling up skills, or obtaining true survivals at Leep!

Other Things: