Developer Diaries: Entry 02

2 DAYS AGO

What a whirlwind launch day! Our hard working devs had been burning the midnight oil to bring our Necromantic title to Early Access Launch two days ago. Since then, you can see that we’ve NOT been idle, and have released multiple patches (one is scheduled in the next hour or so!) taking in all the excellent responses and feedback from you, our gaming public.

HELPFUL TIPS

There are some items we’d like to help our Necromantic followers with. We realize that we can and strive to communicate better with you about some mechanics we take for granted, playing and developing it intensively over the past few months.

You can toggle on and off targeted aim with the middle mouse button or right shoulder button on controller

While you start out with Robbie at the beginning, there are two more characters that can be unlocked through game progression. Milo the Halfling, and Danica the Elf who are on the right side of the courtyard, on either side of the seated student. You will need to unlock them however! Who said the Valorborn school term was easy?

Rest assured the dev team has more students waiting in the wings to take up night assignments, as three is just the beginning.

Talking about unlocks, there are quite a few weapons, other than the ever popular Blessed Blade, Kitchen Knives and Fireshard that are available. Some of the dev teams’ favourites will be unlocked, when you complete more school assignments. Did we mention eventually you can have more than just 2 weapon slots? SSSHHH!!!!! That’s only for advanced students!

Similarly, there are quite a number of abilities to discover, and once you unlock them, you will truly become an undead slaying valedictorian.

Many of you have traversed through a single night assignment. But like school, you will truly need to tackle several assignments in order to make it to the top of your class. Yes, meta-progression will take some repeated runs and time to move forward.

THANK YOU!

From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you, and look forward to your continued support!