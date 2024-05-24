Version 0.5.3 - Map Editor Update

With Version 0.5, we added a Map Editor to the game, along with Steam Workshop support. Today's update, in addition to hotfixes, adds some new features and QoL to the editor.
General
- Co-op Leaderboard submissions will now show the end wave. This is not retroactive.
Map Editor
- Hovering over a custom map now shows a little preview window.
- In any box with a number value, you can now scroll your mousewheel to adjust the value while hovering over the box.
- Added a consolidated Menu for adjusting the grid and level called "Configure Grid", where you can adjust the positioning of your entire level in addition to adjusting the Grid Size.
- Added the ability to "Unlock" tiles, allowing you to place tiles where you can build without the player expanding to them.
- Added the ability to place down upgraded pre-placed Defenses.
- Added the ability to rotate directional towers before placing them down.
- Added the ability to use one of our backgrounds for your level under the "Game Settings" Menu.
- You can now see the HP and move speed of all the Axons in the Axon selection screen.
- You can now see the HP of any given wave, per path and in total.
- Added the ability copy and paste the end of wave rewards.
- There's now a standard template that creates 3 end of wave reward options using our standardized values from Quickplay and Co-op maps. This means 60 Credits = 3 ADDs = 30 Power.
- Added the ability to select "Random Tech" and select up to 30 Techs to be included in the randomization as an end of wave reward. Acquired Techs won't show up in the next wave even if you reuse the same list.
- Added the ability to spawn Bosses.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where you could prematurely access the first mission in chapter 5, only to be permanently stuck in a loading screen.
- Fixed an issue where you could load checkpoints in Solo Co-op, resulting in a permanent loading screen.
- Fixed an issue where the "You Know Nothing" achievement was triggering prematurely.
- Fixed an issue where Siphon Cannon couldn't target a unit that had been Lifted.
- Fixed an exploit in Survival.
- Fixed an issue with replays related to the random seed.
- Fixed an issue where the distance to the Destination for Axons wasn't calculated correctly after being lifted by Lifter.
- Fixed some audio issues related to ambience and attenuation.
