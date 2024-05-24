Version 0.5.3 - Map Editor Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14489124 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 23:32:08 UTC by Wendy

With Version 0.5, we added a Map Editor to the game, along with Steam Workshop support. Today's update, in addition to hotfixes, adds some new features and QoL to the editor.

**

General

**

Co-op Leaderboard submissions will now show the end wave. This is not retroactive.

**

Map Editor

**

Hovering over a custom map now shows a little preview window.

In any box with a number value, you can now scroll your mousewheel to adjust the value while hovering over the box.

Added a consolidated Menu for adjusting the grid and level called "Configure Grid", where you can adjust the positioning of your entire level in addition to adjusting the Grid Size.

Added the ability to "Unlock" tiles, allowing you to place tiles where you can build without the player expanding to them.

Added the ability to place down upgraded pre-placed Defenses.

Added the ability to rotate directional towers before placing them down.

Added the ability to use one of our backgrounds for your level under the "Game Settings" Menu.

You can now see the HP and move speed of all the Axons in the Axon selection screen.

You can now see the HP of any given wave, per path and in total.

Added the ability copy and paste the end of wave rewards.

There's now a standard template that creates 3 end of wave reward options using our standardized values from Quickplay and Co-op maps. This means 60 Credits = 3 ADDs = 30 Power.

Added the ability to select "Random Tech" and select up to 30 Techs to be included in the randomization as an end of wave reward. Acquired Techs won't show up in the next wave even if you reuse the same list.

Added the ability to spawn Bosses.

**

Fixes

**