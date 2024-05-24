 Skip to content

Under The Yoke update for 24 May 2024

Quick Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 14489110 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 23:32:10 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a quick patch to address an issue that was causing animals to produce far more goods than intended.

