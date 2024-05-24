- Phantasmal Step no longer blocks turn end
- Fixed bug where subtracting an Ode down to zero could still allow that Ode
- Fixed bug where Abjure "deafened" effect wouldn't actually reduce enemy damage
- Fixed bug where max enemies killed in one turn wasn't always counted correctly
- Another fix for Starwing crash bug
- German translation updates
Wildermyth update for 24 May 2024
1.16+539 Omenroad Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
