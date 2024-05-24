 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wildermyth update for 24 May 2024

1.16+539 Omenroad Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 14489091 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 23:59:03 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Phantasmal Step no longer blocks turn end
  • Fixed bug where subtracting an Ode down to zero could still allow that Ode
  • Fixed bug where Abjure "deafened" effect wouldn't actually reduce enemy damage
  • Fixed bug where max enemies killed in one turn wasn't always counted correctly
  • Another fix for Starwing crash bug
  • German translation updates

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Wildermyth_windows Depot 763891
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Wildermyth_mac Depot 763892
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Wildermyth_linux Depot 763893
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link