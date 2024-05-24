Upgrades! (Early Access 5.0)

Finally, I've added upgrades (passive items) to my roguelike!

So far, there are 24 of them, and I made a quick little video showing what happens when you have (almost) all of them.

I'm aiming to have at least 100 of these upgrades in the game, each with upsides and downsides.

The plan is to replace all shop items with upgrades - so weapons will instead be acquired by killing enemies and finding weapons strewn about the level.

You will have however many points to spend on equipping them, costing more for stronger upgrades, and you'll probably get more of these points by defeating bosses.

Another feature I want to include is changing the order of your upgrades, which will be evaluated from left to right, though this will require a menu in my otherwise non-modal game!

Next week, I plan to add more upgrades and maybe start on making more interesting bullet patterns for bosses, like bullets that curve or split.

If you want to get involved, I've also made a suggestion form for the game.