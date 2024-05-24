 Skip to content

Haunted Space Hotel: Vacancy Playtest update for 24 May 2024

Vacancy 0..0.0.32

Build 14488880 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 23:09:21 UTC

  • Fix teleport while large
  • New cinematics for steam
  • Rapid selection between Commanders and Hotels, clean confirmation
  • Do not jump over the action wheel
  • Expose Logs (Esc menu)
  • Multiplayer fix Workstation Action displays… All non energized actions are now black. Much more to do to get multiplayer to replicate cleanly.
  • End of Day was looping. Captain now always chooses before movement if you dont’ choose.
  • Scipraxian Variables
  • Verb icon updates SVO Sentences updated.

