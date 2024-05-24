- Fix teleport while large
- New cinematics for steam
- Rapid selection between Commanders and Hotels, clean confirmation
- Do not jump over the action wheel
- Expose Logs (Esc menu)
- Multiplayer fix Workstation Action displays… All non energized actions are now black. Much more to do to get multiplayer to replicate cleanly.
- End of Day was looping. Captain now always chooses before movement if you dont’ choose.
- Scipraxian Variables
- Verb icon updates SVO Sentences updated.
Haunted Space Hotel: Vacancy Playtest update for 24 May 2024
Vacancy 0..0.0.32
