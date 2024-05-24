New Unit:

-New Cultist Peon unit

Game Changes:

-Thrive Zombies will now spawn closer (400m to 300m)

-Thrive Zombies will spawn no matter what if less than 10 are on the map

-Bullet speed increased for all units.

-Lab map added to new hudson

-Settings now has a volume slider to adjust master volume

-Soldiers will now avoid getting close while in ai mode

Bug Fixes:

-Fixed Major Crash in thrive mode

-Fixed accidentally removing your units on thrive

-Fixed humans dying in water then turning into zombies

-Fixed floor tile

-Fixed Crash when collector has no more mats to find