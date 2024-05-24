 Skip to content

Simulator Z update for 24 May 2024

4.2.7

Share · View all patches · Build 14488705 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 23:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Unit:
-New Cultist Peon unit

Game Changes:
-Thrive Zombies will now spawn closer (400m to 300m)
-Thrive Zombies will spawn no matter what if less than 10 are on the map
-Bullet speed increased for all units.
-Lab map added to new hudson
-Settings now has a volume slider to adjust master volume
-Soldiers will now avoid getting close while in ai mode

Bug Fixes:
-Fixed Major Crash in thrive mode
-Fixed accidentally removing your units on thrive
-Fixed humans dying in water then turning into zombies
-Fixed floor tile
-Fixed Crash when collector has no more mats to find

