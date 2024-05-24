 Skip to content

Psychroma Playtest update for 24 May 2024

Alpha 1.5

24 May 2024

  • Dialogue mostly copyedited

  • Possibly still placeholder DEV nodes across some conversations

  • There are some SFX still missing, in minigame scenes

  • Some missing sprites and sprite animations

  • There may be some Doors that are not interactible and not labeled as such

  • SteamAPI is included in build

Bugs addressed:

  • Act 2: 3rd floor Play Room Offset
  • Act 2: Haze Memory Part 2 Actual
  • Act 2: 6th floor Hidden Passage Offset
  • Act 2: Dr Holloway Memory Door Prompts
  • Act 2: Dr Holloway Memory Passage Offset
  • Act 2: Dr Holloway Memory Krane's Room
  • Act 2: Dr Holloway Memory Hidden Passageway
  • Act 2: Dr Holloway Memory Altar room Door to ICU inactive
  • Player is unable to speak to the characters in the Living Room as Dr. Holloway
  • unable to re-enter back into Haze's room in Haze Memory 2
  • Player switches to playing as Agatha, they are unable to move
  • Wrong player character loaded in Livingroom DPT
  • player is unable to access the generator room that is in Hallway B1 Act 2 Part 2
  • There is no audio response when interacting with Cell 2
  • Act 1.5 Secret Room + More
  • prompt for the lever is labeled as door
  • Wrong dialogue prompt for front Door Act 1 part 2 after grabbing Agatha's meds
  • mismatch with Foxe dialogue to stay with Agatha instead the dialogue has Haze as the active speaker
  • player can skip searching for Agatha's room by speaking with Foxe again
  • Currently, Jones's room doesn't exist on floor 2 as there is only Haze's/Foxe's room and Agatha's room
  • NullReferenceException Error Basement Cell Entrance
  • Pressing P deletes Haze
  • Continuation menu Bug
  • Haze Character Sprite Clipping while Crawling
  • Access to room too early floor 4
  • Krane's Room Act 1 Part 2: No Prompts
  • Softlocked! End of Act 2
  • Lockbox Prompt Functionality
  • Light Offset Laundry Room Act 2
  • KeyD Access to Dungeon Cell 1 Functionality
  • Agatha's Room Bathroom Act 2 Part 2 not in build
  • Doctor Holloway Name Doesn't Appear
  • Altar Cards bug

