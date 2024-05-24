-
Dialogue mostly copyedited
-
Possibly still placeholder DEV nodes across some conversations
-
There are some SFX still missing, in minigame scenes
-
Some missing sprites and sprite animations
-
There may be some Doors that are not interactible and not labeled as such
-
SteamAPI is included in build
Bugs addressed:
- Act 2: 3rd floor Play Room Offset
- Act 2: Haze Memory Part 2 Actual
- Act 2: 6th floor Hidden Passage Offset
- Act 2: Dr Holloway Memory Door Prompts
- Act 2: Dr Holloway Memory Passage Offset
- Act 2: Dr Holloway Memory Krane's Room
- Act 2: Dr Holloway Memory Hidden Passageway
- Act 2: Dr Holloway Memory Altar room Door to ICU inactive
- Player is unable to speak to the characters in the Living Room as Dr. Holloway
- unable to re-enter back into Haze's room in Haze Memory 2
- Player switches to playing as Agatha, they are unable to move
- Wrong player character loaded in Livingroom DPT
- player is unable to access the generator room that is in Hallway B1 Act 2 Part 2
- There is no audio response when interacting with Cell 2
- Act 1.5 Secret Room + More
- prompt for the lever is labeled as door
- Wrong dialogue prompt for front Door Act 1 part 2 after grabbing Agatha's meds
- mismatch with Foxe dialogue to stay with Agatha instead the dialogue has Haze as the active speaker
- player can skip searching for Agatha's room by speaking with Foxe again
- Currently, Jones's room doesn't exist on floor 2 as there is only Haze's/Foxe's room and Agatha's room
- NullReferenceException Error Basement Cell Entrance
- Pressing P deletes Haze
- Continuation menu Bug
- Haze Character Sprite Clipping while Crawling
- Access to room too early floor 4
- Krane's Room Act 1 Part 2: No Prompts
- Softlocked! End of Act 2
- Lockbox Prompt Functionality
- Light Offset Laundry Room Act 2
- KeyD Access to Dungeon Cell 1 Functionality
- Agatha's Room Bathroom Act 2 Part 2 not in build
- Doctor Holloway Name Doesn't Appear
- Altar Cards bug
Changed files in this update