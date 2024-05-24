Update 1.28

ATTENTION
THIS IS A TEMPORARY PATCH TO TEST FIXES WITH ONLINE MODE AND TO RECEIVE YOUR FEEDBACK TO FINALLY MAKE IT 100% CORRECTED.
- he status option from the Player Select screen was replaced with a button configuration option;
- Added icons for Default or Accessible controls on HUD during the match;
- The shortcut system for Accessible controls was improved;
- Fixed issue on subtitle system. Now it works during a win pose between rounds.
Kimberly
- Fix for collision box of Elemental 5 (air only).
Malika
- The “Kukuda” attack has changed to avoid abusive pressure. This attack was split into two versions, light and heavy and only the heavy version can be used to execute short hop (with more startup frames).
Jorge
- Fixed the juggle points system for Supers to avoid infinities or TOD.
Daisuke
- Fixed issue with Elemental 5 that allowed to block in crouch state;
- The crouch heavy punch was improved.
Ximena
- Startup of Elemental 1it was slightly reduced, now is possible to combo with crouch heavy punch.".
