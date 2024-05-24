Update Notes for May 24th

Just a little update to get you going for the weekend! Thanks for the bug reports, folks!
Changes
- Fixed the mesh for anchor points being invisible.
- Fixed launching cannons shooting the player off in various weird directions because they were hardsetting the rotation of the player.
- Fix for a "Continue game" function being called after continuing a suspended run, causing the player's items to be reset.
- Hid the expedition flags in two levels in the instances they should not be seen.
- Made it less likely to spawn on top of or very close to a pit in Zone 3.
- Fix for spamming the pause menu sometimes making the players invisible.
- Mysterious asset compression stuff.
Changed files in this update