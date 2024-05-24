 Skip to content

Surmount update for 24 May 2024

Update Notes for May 24th

24 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a little update to get you going for the weekend! Thanks for the bug reports, folks!

Changes
  • Fixed the mesh for anchor points being invisible.
  • Fixed launching cannons shooting the player off in various weird directions because they were hardsetting the rotation of the player.
  • Fix for a "Continue game" function being called after continuing a suspended run, causing the player's items to be reset.
  • Hid the expedition flags in two levels in the instances they should not be seen.
  • Made it less likely to spawn on top of or very close to a pit in Zone 3.
  • Fix for spamming the pause menu sometimes making the players invisible.
  • Mysterious asset compression stuff.

