Standable v2.0.1 Patch Notes

Patch v2.0.1 · Build 14488324 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 22:06:24 UTC by Wendy

Patch v2.0.1 is now live!

UI:

QuickStart Guide link in UI now flashes yellow for first time users.

Calibrate Floor Button:

New Button in advanced settings for quick floor setting without need to stand up.

Virtual Desktop Jitter (temporary) Workaround:

There is an issue that arises sometimes when using Virtual Desktop where Standable's DeltaTime is somehow messed up. This can slightly or severely affect Standable's tracker velocity math (depending on unknown variables).

To temporarily mitigate the issues while I search for the root cause, I've added a new section Virtual Desktop in advanced settings with two new settings:

Auto Detect VD Issues:

This attempts to detect the incorrect deltatimes and auto disables the tracker velocity math.

Disable Velocity Math:

This will manually disable the velocity math (use if auto detect doesn't help). "Auto Detect VD Issues" must be disabled for this to make any difference.

Again, this is a workaround and a full fix is being looked into.

Other:

Removed DT Override setting

That's all for now! Let me know how things go!