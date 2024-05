Share · View all patches · Build 14488224 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 21:46:08 UTC by Wendy

There is now a new region that can be accessed in Tarsian Forest, called Orbiting Mass. New enemies are apearing in the region and a new weapon called the Laser Blaster can be discovered.

PATCH NOTES

-new weapon: Laser Pistol

-new region: Orbiting Mass

-new enemies: Moon Men, Big Heads, Borx

-updated skill tree

-revamped Enemy Gun attacks

-Sprint is now a toggle if not holding the Sprint button