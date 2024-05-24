V0.9.10 - Improvements & Bug fixes

We’ve been working hard on some exciting things which are coming next week, from new villager actions, to some sweet new content! So stay tuned, and in the meantime, here is a small patch to address a few things and add a couple of helpful improvements 🙂
- Added variation to the forms of the rocks you pick up
- Added a "save and back to main menu” (upon popular demand)
- Changed the hammer cursor to only appear on valid building materials
- Fixed long-standing visual glitches when two people contributed to a building at the same time
- Fixed villagers only remembering and reacting to conversations with each other, and not the player
- Fixed outdated relationship level when villagers are deciding whether to praise you or slag you off in their own conversations
- Fixed tools not breaking correctly
- Fixed flowers in bush icons moving as you move the camera
- Fixed some objects not being thrown properly
Changed files in this update