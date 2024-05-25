Patch 0.13.8: Big PvP balance/polish patch

Features:
- Hit reactions rework - no more knockdowns except from riposte
- Blocks now grant energy, completing the rock-paper-scissor dynamic of light-block-heavy
Balance:
- Player weapon hitbox increased past model size. Most games do this to make hitboxes "feel" better
- Program: OVERCHARGE AD and AP multiplier 2 -> 1.5
- Program: RAPIDFIRE fire rate buff 3 -> 2
- Greatsword dash range 400 -> 200
- Twinblades dash range 400 -> 250
- Increased the amount of hits required for super armor. 1 -> 2 heavies and 3 -> 4 lights. This allows for longer combos and better skill expression
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where VFX and SFX was not playing for blocks
Other/Technical:
- Additional protection against DDOS
Changed files in this update