Akasha Playtest update for 25 May 2024

Patch 0.13.8: Big PvP balance/polish patch

Patch 0.13.8: Big PvP balance/polish patch

25 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Hit reactions rework - no more knockdowns except from riposte
  • Blocks now grant energy, completing the rock-paper-scissor dynamic of light-block-heavy

Balance:

  • Player weapon hitbox increased past model size. Most games do this to make hitboxes "feel" better
  • Program: OVERCHARGE AD and AP multiplier 2 -> 1.5
  • Program: RAPIDFIRE fire rate buff 3 -> 2
  • Greatsword dash range 400 -> 200
  • Twinblades dash range 400 -> 250
  • Increased the amount of hits required for super armor. 1 -> 2 heavies and 3 -> 4 lights. This allows for longer combos and better skill expression

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where VFX and SFX was not playing for blocks

Other/Technical:

  • Additional protection against DDOS

