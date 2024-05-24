 Skip to content

Kid Pilot update for 24 May 2024

Patch Notes 1.0.1

Last edited 24 May 2024 – 22:09:18 UTC

Major bug fixes:

  • Girafloat capsule bug: Coming from First
  • Flight and crashing before entering Girafloat, the capsule would lock
  • itself until you went back to the title screen and came back.
  • Coco Bobo and Coco Gogo achievements can now be unlocked.
  • Parakeet Mangrove minor performance update, we're still working on making this level run as smoothly as possible for everyone.
  • SPOILER ALERT: Parakeet Mangroves giant heads egg was not showing when the orange head was chosen
  • SPOILER ALERT: Coming back from Topo Tron Hard Mode would lock your plane and not allow you to take off
  • SPOILER ALERT: Parakeet Mangrove sixth egg puzzle modified so there's more clarity on which head the egg has spawned
  • SPOILER ALERT: Added a clue for each of the eggs inside the cave under the waterfalls.

Minor bug fixes:

  • Parakeets in the Mangrove were invisible, now you can see them
  • Fixed minor visual glitches in Parakeet that showed grass flying
  • Visual bug of the languages selection board being shown when you unlocked Aguita de Coco
  • Visual fix: Light spheres in the main title no longer cast shadows
  • Visual fix: Postcards wait a couple of seconds before growing in front of you.
  • SPOILER ALERT: Coco Bongo Intro Room torches show you the stage you're at. If you have reached one of the checkpoints, you will see them change color.

