Patch Notes 1.0.1

Major bug fixes:
- Girafloat capsule bug: Coming from First
- Flight and crashing before entering Girafloat, the capsule would lock
- itself until you went back to the title screen and came back.
- Coco Bobo and Coco Gogo achievements can now be unlocked.
- Parakeet Mangrove minor performance update, we're still working on making this level run as smoothly as possible for everyone.
- SPOILER ALERT: Parakeet Mangroves giant heads egg was not showing when the orange head was chosen
- SPOILER ALERT: Coming back from Topo Tron Hard Mode would lock your plane and not allow you to take off
- SPOILER ALERT: Parakeet Mangrove sixth egg puzzle modified so there's more clarity on which head the egg has spawned
- SPOILER ALERT: Added a clue for each of the eggs inside the cave under the waterfalls.
Minor bug fixes:
- Parakeets in the Mangrove were invisible, now you can see them
- Fixed minor visual glitches in Parakeet that showed grass flying
- Visual bug of the languages selection board being shown when you unlocked Aguita de Coco
- Visual fix: Light spheres in the main title no longer cast shadows
- Visual fix: Postcards wait a couple of seconds before growing in front of you.
- SPOILER ALERT: Coco Bongo Intro Room torches show you the stage you're at. If you have reached one of the checkpoints, you will see them change color.
Changed files in this update