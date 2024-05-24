Update 0.1.4.0 - Electricity!

Good news, Strayer - IT'S ALIVE!!! ⚡⚡⚡

Dr. Frankenstein jokes aside, we're super excited to announce the release of our first Electrical System!

Strayed Update 0.1.4.0 focuses on the addition of a basic electrical system for all Strayers. At last, we will no longer live like cavemen within walls as we explore the power of electricity and the light it brings to our homes.

Have a look at the new tools/items meant to bring some sparks flying across the islands!

Wiring Tool

As the name implies - it's a tool for setting up wires. Like real life, wires are essential for connecting electrical components. At the moment, you can set up a maximum of 15 meters per wire, with a maximum of 10 segments (bends / turns) per end-to-end connection.

Battery

The source of all Strayed electricity - the battery. This is what you'll be using to store electricity in for usage. Be careful though, batteries have a limited capacity (1000W) and output (10W) - you might find your whole electrical system broken, scratching your head so much only to find out that you don't have enough power!

Solar Panel

So how do you power your system? Introducing - the Solar Panel! With right placement, you can use this to charge your batteries and/or power your whole electrical system. Outputs a maximum of 5W, and scales depending on time of day. Remember - it needs to be powered by the sun.

Switch

With the limited capacity and output of both the Solar Panels and the Batteries, you'd want to control the flow of electricity. Nothing does it better than a switch! Simple, you turn it on, or off - vice versa. Of course, we're not forcing you to use a switch - but isn't the Strayer life better if you can control stuff?

Electricity Splitter

Now, onto more creative stuff! Another way of controlling the flow of electricity - the Electrical Splitter! Planning to split power outputs to other components to make the most efficient use of it? This is the perfect component for you!

Electricity Combiner

The other creative "sibling" of the Electricity Splitter - the Electricity Combiner does exactly the opposite. Do you have multiple sources of power you want to combine for MOAR POWAH? This component does it!

Ceiling Light

How else would you feel the power of electricity than creating light? The Ceiling Light provides dark places in your home (or wherever you put it) with illumination! Just make sure you power it with the components discussed above, otherwise, you'll end up with paperweight. By the way - it eats 2W and connects with a passthrough to other components.

Remember, each electrical component has "in" and "out" ports. Wire connections can be made between in and out ports to get the flow of electricity going.

That's it for the electrical components and system for now - but we'll surely release more soon!

Other Features, Fixes & Changes

Besides the basic electrical system, we've made changes and fixes in the 0.1.4.0 update. Here's a short list for you:

Features:

Sleeping Bag limit

Fixes:

Hands getting stuck on bow after respawning

Left-handed M16 attachments not visualizing

Blueprint climbing exploit

Items not stacking when hot swapping in/out of a container

Stack splitting in containers not working

Fixed resource containers not loading back properly after server startups

Crossbow being able to shoot through walls in some cases

