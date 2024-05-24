-
Fixed issues causing players to get stuck during the tutorial:
- When attempting to use an ability without the puck. * When the puck resets.
-
New skaters unlocked in the campaign mode no longer appear as yellow squares.
-
The game's resolution remains stable when toggling fullscreen with Alt+Enter.
-
Repeatedly pressing "Skip Replay" will no longer trigger multiple face-offs.
-
Power-ups and relics in the customization screen are now listed alphabetically for easier navigation.
Tape to Tape update for 24 May 2024
Hotfix 0.1.13c
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Tape to Tape Content Depot 1566201
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update