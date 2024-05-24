 Skip to content

Tape to Tape update for 24 May 2024

Hotfix 0.1.13c

Build 14487966 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 21:26:12 UTC

  • Fixed issues causing players to get stuck during the tutorial:

    • When attempting to use an ability without the puck. * When the puck resets.

  • New skaters unlocked in the campaign mode no longer appear as yellow squares.

  • The game's resolution remains stable when toggling fullscreen with Alt+Enter.

  • Repeatedly pressing "Skip Replay" will no longer trigger multiple face-offs.

  • Power-ups and relics in the customization screen are now listed alphabetically for easier navigation.

