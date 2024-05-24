Patch notes - v0.7.58

Patch Notes - Steam v0.7.58
Advanced Combat:
- Bugfix: UI Tooltip for Marked now has the correct description.
Dungeon:
- Balance: Upon rebirth, Get a maximum of 180 + (30 per stage) essence for characters best stage.
- Balance: Opponenets now can have Fury and Disruption on stage 100 and after.
Kingdom:
- New: Projects now give Honor Levels based on their all-time best level reached.
- New: Added new building - Workshop. Unlocked at 10 cleared maps. Provides Project Build Speed.
- New: Projects can now gain multiple levels instead of just once per Month Cycle.
- New: The following buildings now have an Enable/Disable building.
Armorsmith, Weaponsmith, Toolsmith, Arena, Brickfurnace.
- Balance: Various project changes have been added. Detailed in the Projects section below.
- Change: Projects unlocked notifications changed. (Returning players will receive additional notifications about this)
Rebirth will reset the level, but give honor levels. Honor levels are added to the effect level.
- UI: The word date has been added above the month tick circle.
- UI: Project tab workforce Power renamed and repurposed to Project Build Rate.
- UI: Projects now have a little more color.
- Bugfix: Project slider background now uses a sprite again.
- Bugfix: Adjusted view of projects so module picker isn't in the way.
- Bugfix: Projects should now display correct default information.
- Bugfix: Offline progression no longer rewards projects twice the work.
- Bugfix: Projects without focus points now save properly when closing the game.
- Bugfix: Projects using different work Cost Scaling from game load, compared to leveling up naturally.
Project Balance:
- Explored Food Bonus Per Level lowered from 7.5 to 5.5
- Explored Food Work Cost Multiplier lowered from 1.20 to 1.15 per level
- Explored Wood Bonus Per Level lowered from 7.5 to 5.5
- Explored Metal Work Cost Multiplier lowered from 1.20 to 1.15 per level
- Explored Metal Work Cost Multiplier lowered from 1.20 to 1.15 per level
- Explored Leather Bonus Per Level lowered from 7.5 to 5.5
- Explored Leather Work Cost Multiplier lowered from 1.20 to 1.15 per level
- Hero Health Work Cost Multiplier lowered from 1.20 to 1.075 per level
- Hero Health Work Cost Added Per Level lowered from 1250 to 250 per level.
- Item Find Rating Work Cost Multiplier lowered from 1.20 to 1.15 per level
- Module Experience Cost Multiplier lowered from 1.42 to 1.35 per level
New Projects:
- Basic Attack Damage - % Increased Basic Attack Damage, Unlocked at Dungeon Module level 3.
- Hero Damage - % Increased Hero Damage, Unlocked at Dungeon Module level 5.
- Hero Health 2 - % More Hero Health, Unlocked at Dungeon Module level 10.
- Hero Experience - % Increased Hero Experience, Unlocked at Hero Module level 5.
- Skill Might - Multiplier to damage, Available only when the fighter has the skill.
- Skill Heavy - Multiplier to damage, Available only when the fighter has the skill.
- Skill Hand of Hir'Rile - Multiplier to damage, Available only when the fighter has the skill.
- Skill Blaze - Multiplier to damage, Available only when the fighter has the skill.
- Skill Disruption - Multiplier to damage, Available only when the fighter has the skill.
- Skill Fungus Growth - Multiplier to damage, Available only when the fighter has the skill.
- Skill Ice Spike - Multiplier to damage, Available only when the fighter has the skill.
- Skill Mark - Multiplier to damage, Available only when the fighter has the skill.
Race & Rebirths:
- Bugfix: Race Buff is no longer available until defeating stage 5.
- Bugfix: Race Buff no longer shows twice in the advantage menu.
Miscellaneous:
- Bugfix: Passive tree will no longer zoom while the codex is open.
- UI: Building overview left frame now included in appearance setup.
- UI: Stats buttons now iincluded in appearance setup.
- UI: Notification buttons background has been made slightly larger, and less transparent.
- UI: Resolution Setting buttons now use appearance button setting.
