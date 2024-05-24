 Skip to content

Multi Idle update for 24 May 2024

Patch notes - v0.7.58

Share · View all patches · Build 14487895 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 21:19:06 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes - Steam v0.7.58

Advanced Combat:

  • Bugfix: UI Tooltip for Marked now has the correct description.

Dungeon:

  • Balance: Upon rebirth, Get a maximum of 180 + (30 per stage) essence for characters best stage.
  • Balance: Opponenets now can have Fury and Disruption on stage 100 and after.

Kingdom:

  • New: Projects now give Honor Levels based on their all-time best level reached.
  • New: Added new building - Workshop. Unlocked at 10 cleared maps. Provides Project Build Speed.
  • New: Projects can now gain multiple levels instead of just once per Month Cycle.
  • New: The following buildings now have an Enable/Disable building.

    Armorsmith, Weaponsmith, Toolsmith, Arena, Brickfurnace.

  • Balance: Various project changes have been added. Detailed in the Projects section below.
  • Change: Projects unlocked notifications changed. (Returning players will receive additional notifications about this)

    Rebirth will reset the level, but give honor levels. Honor levels are added to the effect level.

  • UI: The word date has been added above the month tick circle.
  • UI: Project tab workforce Power renamed and repurposed to Project Build Rate.
  • UI: Projects now have a little more color.
  • Bugfix: Project slider background now uses a sprite again.
  • Bugfix: Adjusted view of projects so module picker isn't in the way.
  • Bugfix: Projects should now display correct default information.
  • Bugfix: Offline progression no longer rewards projects twice the work.
  • Bugfix: Projects without focus points now save properly when closing the game.
  • Bugfix: Projects using different work Cost Scaling from game load, compared to leveling up naturally.

Project Balance:

  • Explored Food Bonus Per Level lowered from 7.5 to 5.5
  • Explored Food Work Cost Multiplier lowered from 1.20 to 1.15 per level
  • Explored Wood Bonus Per Level lowered from 7.5 to 5.5
  • Explored Metal Work Cost Multiplier lowered from 1.20 to 1.15 per levelExplored Food Bonus Per Level lowered from 7.5 to 5.5
  • Explored Metal Work Cost Multiplier lowered from 1.20 to 1.15 per level
  • Explored Leather Bonus Per Level lowered from 7.5 to 5.5
  • Explored Leather Work Cost Multiplier lowered from 1.20 to 1.15 per level
  • Hero Health Work Cost Multiplier lowered from 1.20 to 1.075 per level
  • Hero Health Work Cost Added Per Level lowered from 1250 to 250 per level.
  • Item Find Rating Work Cost Multiplier lowered from 1.20 to 1.15 per level
  • Module Experience Cost Multiplier lowered from 1.42 to 1.35 per level

New Projects:

  • Basic Attack Damage - % Increased Basic Attack Damage, Unlocked at Dungeon Module level 3.
  • Hero Damage - % Increased Hero Damage, Unlocked at Dungeon Module level 5.
  • Hero Health 2 - % More Hero Health, Unlocked at Dungeon Module level 10.
  • Hero Experience - % Increased Hero Experience, Unlocked at Hero Module level 5.
  • Skill Might - Multiplier to damage, Available only when the fighter has the skill.
  • Skill Heavy - Multiplier to damage, Available only when the fighter has the skill.
  • Skill Hand of Hir'Rile - Multiplier to damage, Available only when the fighter has the skill.
  • Skill Blaze - Multiplier to damage, Available only when the fighter has the skill.
  • Skill Disruption - Multiplier to damage, Available only when the fighter has the skill.
  • Skill Fungus Growth - Multiplier to damage, Available only when the fighter has the skill.
  • Skill Ice Spike - Multiplier to damage, Available only when the fighter has the skill.
  • Skill Mark - Multiplier to damage, Available only when the fighter has the skill.

Race & Rebirths:

  • Bugfix: Race Buff is no longer available until defeating stage 5.
  • Bugfix: Race Buff no longer shows twice in the advantage menu.

Miscellaneous:

  • Bugfix: Passive tree will no longer zoom while the codex is open.
  • UI: Building overview left frame now included in appearance setup.
  • UI: Stats buttons now iincluded in appearance setup.
  • UI: Notification buttons background has been made slightly larger, and less transparent.
  • UI: Resolution Setting buttons now use appearance button setting.

Changed files in this update

