- Gas giants will now have counter-rotating cloud bands. On a fast spinning planet they could be hard to see, but you can slow down the rotation using the axis menu to see the cloud swirls!
- New brown dwarf model, the goal was to have something between a planet and a star.
- Planets will now automatically start breaking apart when they enter the Roche limit. "Crackable planets" has to be set to ON in the physics menu for this to work.
- Bug fixes
Solar System Simulator update for 24 May 2024
