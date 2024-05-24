Damned 2 Update - 0.2.1939

Hello everyone,
Today's update is all about the two new puzzles and some under the hood modifications to pave the way for our new monster, Mary!
Patch Notes:
Content
- Added two new puzzles: an Image Puzzle and a Figurine Puzzle.
- Added full controller support, including navigation, keybinding, and interface adjustments.
Balance
- Increased the number of puzzles from 2 to 3. The two new puzzles will appear in every game along with one of the original puzzles.
- Increased the speed at which all doors and lids open.
- Increased the speed that monsters open doors by 50%.
- Modified the Pressure Puzzle’s valve to spawn in the same room where the puzzle appears. The last room will now always contain a Pressure Puzzle.
Visuals
- Added red/green lights on top of the Fuse Box.
- Increased the height of possessed books while rotating.
Interface
- Added an option to select AI monsters.
- Improved all interfaces related to button functionality.
- Improved the text in all tutorials.
- Changed message when a Valve is picked.
Sound
- Updated the Main Menu and Lurker's Hunt music to new version by Matt Collins.
- Changed the sound of survivors' steps and added a new type of step sound for carpet-like surfaces.
- Updated the sounds for picking up Sanity Pills, using Batteries, and game start.
Debug
- Changed debug button from F6 to Ctrl+F6.
- Removed button at the top left that open and close the debug.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where survivors could use Batteries and Sanity Pills while downed.
- Fixed incorrect snapping of rotating puzzle objects.
- Fixed some object collision issues.
- Fixed an issue with Shared Hearts not updating the life bar when the host didn't update it.
- Fixed several interface issues experienced while playing as a client.
- Fixed visual issue when inserting an item.
- Fixed some floating and overlapping objects.
- Fixed Default button on Game Options not updating the AI button in the lobby.
