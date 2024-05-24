Damned 2 Update - 0.2.1939

Hello everyone,

Today's update is all about the two new puzzles and some under the hood modifications to pave the way for our new monster, Mary!

Patch Notes:

Content

Added two new puzzles: an Image Puzzle and a Figurine Puzzle.

Added full controller support, including navigation, keybinding, and interface adjustments.

Balance

Increased the number of puzzles from 2 to 3. The two new puzzles will appear in every game along with one of the original puzzles.

Increased the speed at which all doors and lids open.

Increased the speed that monsters open doors by 50%.

Modified the Pressure Puzzle’s valve to spawn in the same room where the puzzle appears. The last room will now always contain a Pressure Puzzle.

Visuals

Added red/green lights on top of the Fuse Box.

Increased the height of possessed books while rotating.

Interface

Added an option to select AI monsters.

Improved all interfaces related to button functionality.

Improved the text in all tutorials.

Changed message when a Valve is picked.

Sound

Updated the Main Menu and Lurker's Hunt music to new version by Matt Collins.

Changed the sound of survivors' steps and added a new type of step sound for carpet-like surfaces.

Updated the sounds for picking up Sanity Pills, using Batteries, and game start.

Debug

Changed debug button from F6 to Ctrl+F6.

Removed button at the top left that open and close the debug.

Fixes