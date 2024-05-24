 Skip to content

Damned 2 update for 24 May 2024

Damned 2 Update - 0.2.1939

Share · View all patches · Build 14487765 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 21:19:08 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

Today's update is all about the two new puzzles and some under the hood modifications to pave the way for our new monster, Mary!

Patch Notes:

Content

  • Added two new puzzles: an Image Puzzle and a Figurine Puzzle.
  • Added full controller support, including navigation, keybinding, and interface adjustments.

Balance

  • Increased the number of puzzles from 2 to 3. The two new puzzles will appear in every game along with one of the original puzzles.
  • Increased the speed at which all doors and lids open.
  • Increased the speed that monsters open doors by 50%.
  • Modified the Pressure Puzzle’s valve to spawn in the same room where the puzzle appears. The last room will now always contain a Pressure Puzzle.

Visuals

  • Added red/green lights on top of the Fuse Box.
  • Increased the height of possessed books while rotating.

Interface

  • Added an option to select AI monsters.
  • Improved all interfaces related to button functionality.
  • Improved the text in all tutorials.
  • Changed message when a Valve is picked.

Sound

  • Updated the Main Menu and Lurker's Hunt music to new version by Matt Collins.
  • Changed the sound of survivors' steps and added a new type of step sound for carpet-like surfaces.
  • Updated the sounds for picking up Sanity Pills, using Batteries, and game start.

Debug

  • Changed debug button from F6 to Ctrl+F6.
  • Removed button at the top left that open and close the debug.

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where survivors could use Batteries and Sanity Pills while downed.
  • Fixed incorrect snapping of rotating puzzle objects.
  • Fixed some object collision issues.
  • Fixed an issue with Shared Hearts not updating the life bar when the host didn't update it.
  • Fixed several interface issues experienced while playing as a client.
  • Fixed visual issue when inserting an item.
  • Fixed some floating and overlapping objects.
  • Fixed Default button on Game Options not updating the AI button in the lobby.

