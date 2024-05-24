Patch #2 for Future Fragments IS NOW LIVE!

Share · View all patches · Build 14487748 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 00:33:09 UTC by Wendy

PATCH #2 IS NOW LIVE!

This patch in particular is pretty huge, to say the least; while the game still needs content to be finalized in some parts, we think the overall experience should feel a lot better with all these additions/fixes/changes.

Also, once you've played the patch, please consider giving us a rating; good, bad, neutral, whatever you'd like. We just like getting ratings and feedback :)

FIXED CUTSCENES:

[spoiler]Extensively fixed and reworked back-end setup for the Snowball interactions and Filadelfo V scene in P1M2 of the Celodst Resupply, so that it finally, once and for all, absolutely works as intended with multiple safe-guards to prevent it from breaking, and it should be much more clearer what to do there now, as well[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Fixed Shadow Vie "instructions for ADMN Spawner boss" scene not playing if you had found her in every prior location in the level[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Fixed all variants after beating the ADMN Spawner where Talia didn't do the correct animations after absorbing his powers[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Fixed entire scene not working with Takeshi Hayuata scene in P5M6 of the Uncharted Wildwoods[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Fixed incorrect variant playing with Shadow Vie scene in P3M3 of the Volcanic Mines[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Fixed a potential softlock with Spartacus's area in P1M5 of the Celodst Resupply[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Fixed choices not working with Faye scene in P1M3 of the Celodst Resupply[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Fixed cutscenes not being triggered properly that checked how many Fragments you'd recovered in The End[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Fixed wrong visuals showing with Wraith scene in P1M4 of the Celodst Resupply[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Fixed multiple issues (wrong name showing, flag missing) with Spartacus scene in P1M5 of the Celodst Resupply[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Fixed multiple issues (incorrect text, incorrect variant) with ????? scene in the Pre-Boss area of the Volcanic Mines[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Fixed a failure to activate ????? scene in the Pre-Boss area of the Celodst Resupply[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Fixed softlock and visual issues with Carasto Volman scene in P3M1 of the Celodst Resupply[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Fixed incorrect line with Databank #140 in P3M4 of the Celodst Resupply[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Fixed map clipping glitch Map 38 in The End[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Fixed respawn point for returning from the double machine event with Faye in P6M2 of the Gratification Factory[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Fixed multiple issues (Ideal amounts given/subtracted, visual issues) with Agent Kaz scene in P6M1 of the Gratification Factory[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Fixed incorrect gravity-based variant with Glum Grunt scene in P4M4 of the Gratification Factory[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Fixed ability for players to accidentally skip opening lines of a variant of the Technician Grunt scene in P4M2 of the Gratification Factory[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Fixed Gravity Switch not being usable in P4M3 of the Gratification Factory[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Fixed the duration of the flash effect during Faye and Sedsogren's scene in P1M4 of the Volcanic Mines[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Fixed the opening of the Gratification Factory leading to a wrong cutscene variant if the player hadn't talked to Filadelfo V previously[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Fixed a failure to activate a variant with Demolicus in E1 of the Celodst Resupply[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Fixed numerous bugs with Lucy Tsukikaze and Jon Struger's interactions in P3M2 of the Celodst Resupply[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Fixed a different bug with Jon Struger in P3M2 of the Celodst Resupply regarding interactions with a databank that would force the cutscene to end abruptly[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Fixed visual issue with Faye SFW scene in P2M2 of the Celodst Resupply[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Fixed missing audio for Variants 22-26 for the ADMN Spawner Victory Scene[/spoiler]

ENGINE & FUNCTIONALITY FIXES/ADJUSTMENTS/ADDITIONS:

[spoiler]Players can now hold their elemental shot's attack charge through being hit and using utility abilities both; only being stunned, in a cutscene, or dropped to 0 health will cause you to break your held charge[/spoiler]

[spoiler]The "Ideals" menu has been reworked to also show your current "Sexuality" stats (low, medium, or high), as well as removing Sexuality from being calculated in as your "current highest/lowest" Ideal since it's rarely checked for that specifically in cutscenes (or in the True Endings)[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Fixed incorrect number of Fragments being checked for True Endings or Bad Ending[/spoiler]

[spoiler]The titles of Achievements and the level names themselves in the Achievements menu, are both hidden until the player has reached that specific level[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Fixed special NPCs so that they now correctly show pink "!" above their head if a H-scene is possible with them at all[/spoiler]

[spoiler]The "vine rope" Achievement has been swapped out for a new one: dealing 300 damage in one shot[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Fixed the visual bug in The End if you're caught by all 4 enemy types in the Normal Brane[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Lowered and raised the volume of a few songs for a better experience in and out of cutscenes[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Adjusted cutscene activation hitboxes for characters from The End so they would be able to be triggered properly despite characters floating above the ground[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Fixed the Uncharted Wildwoods end-path bug where you would be sent back a room if you went down the same path more than once[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Muted the ambient audio from the Cube enemy (Normal Brane variant) in The End during cutscenes[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Fixed the databanks in the Uncharted Wildwoods that incorrectly showed green text[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Ending #14 now properly shows if achieved[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Fixed "goto" functionality across all cutscenes, to prevent false cutscene triggers from being activated[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Prevented NPCs in The End and the Uncharted Wildwoods from sliding around when hit with the Electromagnetic Jump Ability[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Added in the "fast variant" for the ADMN Spawner's music if he reaches above 50% maximum speed[/spoiler]

ADDED CUTSCENES IN THE VOLCANIC MINES:

[spoiler]Cain the Distained (H-scene)[/spoiler]

ADDED CUTSCENES IN THE UNCHARTED WILDWOODS:

[spoiler]Questioning Clean interactions (multiple)[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Intro to the Uncharted Wildwoods[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Return to Save Pad (multiple)[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Other Clean interactions (multiple)[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Clyurint Quilaknut[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Erltavire Darkmoon[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Darkmoon Device (multiple)[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Faye & Tuman Ortpin (H-scene)[/spoiler]

ADDED CUTSCENES IN THE END:

[spoiler]Intro to The End (with Vie)[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Intro to The End, Alternate Version (with Yulia Lel & Daniel)[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Vie Save Pad Conversations (multiple)[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Moitodersk & Faye (H-scene) (partial implementation)[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Scott Hoover[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Candlet O-Solf[/spoiler]

[spoiler]S.R. Chaos[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Corrupt[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Voitiry Cuillei[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Faux Ending #5[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Zutia[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Athlorthor[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Lucky[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Anisto[/spoiler]

[spoiler]SFW Faye Encounter[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Athlorthor[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Gorwyn[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Koopar[/spoiler]

ACHIEVEMENTS NOW WORKING:

[spoiler]All achievements should be working except for the following two:[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Beat an enemy by bouncing your shots off of an ice wall (Celodst Resupply)[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Hear the truth about the Rebels from the Genius Spiderbot (Gratification Factory)[/spoiler]

MAP CHANGES / OTHER CUTSCENE CHANGES:

[spoiler]Heavily edited most of the maps in The End, including adding multiple new entrances/exits to multiple maps to allow for easier movement around the level and for gathering fragments[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Added placeholder dialogue for the Vie fight and surrounding events to clarify the context of it, while we finish the finalized dialogue with fixed continuity issues[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Added placeholder dialogue for the Earth Boss fight and surrounding events to clarify the context of it, while we finish the finalized dialogue with fixed continuity issues[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Added placeholder "faux ending" for those who complete the extremely difficult secret set of jumps in the last map of The End; in the next patch, this will be more fleshed out[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Adjusted Ideal types and amount gained/lost for Jon Struger's scene in P3M2 of the Celodst Resupply[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Changed functionality of "pit" scene in P2M3 of the Gratification Factory, now works for the "softlock" achievement; there are other softlock triggers throughout the level, too[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Redesigned P4M6 of the Uncharted Wildwoods to require a different movement trick to get to the upper area[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Fixed a small variety of map issues across all maps[/spoiler]

