HUGE Playtest Update

NEW BOSS

Fight the VULTURE!

3 phases + despair phase and introduction

After defeating Umbrathirax, keep going for a few more levels to encounter the Vulture...

It's a pretty chaotic fight on harder difficulties, so be warned... AND KEEP MOVING!

New Enemies!

3 new basic enemies added.

The saw thrower... you'll figure out why it has this name.

The hunter... it only moves horizontally or vertically, but if it touches a wall, it's speed can easily overpower the player, so be warned.

The soul of corruption... some souls are not as pure... but someone would be grateful if you got rid of them...

1 new miniboss

Find pages of CARNAGE, destroy them! Do NOT let the witch fool you...

New Weapons

Flamethrower

Freezethrower (is a flamethrower but cooler)

Butterfly staff (a reward for helping someone...)

Shield Barrier (destroy enemy bullets and push them away)

Achievements

5 new achievements!

New Rooms

A lot of rooms added for the new enemies, some of them may have some traps!

Small changes!

Now TIER 2 cores are waaaaaaaaaay easier to get.

The level transition screen is now skippable

Every level will increase the health multiplier for enemies

The game will start as fullscreen by default

Added a quit button on main menu

Soul of light "unlocked" on an entirely different way

Getting "relationship points" with characters is now possible but that won't have any impact on gameplay yet.

Cease's sound was changed

Some curses are more common

Bug Fixes

Fixed crash when first initializing the game.

Fixed a bug where the game would not recognize a core was destroyed (so you'd spawn on the next level as if you still had it)

Fixed Dragon's breath firework not hitting "transparent" entities.

Fixed multiple bugs related to curses.

Fixed bug where the game would generate a labyrinth, hard level or long level as the first level.

Fixed bug where the witch would repeat a cutscene instead of going to the next room.

Fixed crash when equipping "bunch of pistols"

Fixed a texture bug on the summoner miniboss

Stalkers should not appear blue or purple, now they are completely transparent :)

Balance Changes

Now poison won't stack damage over 85.

Secrets

Hell difficulty ;b

Be careful not to name your save with anything that would get someone stronger and far more powerful irritated :)