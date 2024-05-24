Update 0.3.6

Friday update for all you fine people, mainly fixes.
- Station loading algorithm was reworked a bit for more efficient loading. When loading multiple types of cargo, it should now restart loading previous vehicles, rather than start loading new ones.
- Fixed vehicle cargo percentage calculation. It should now be calculated from total vehicle capacity, rather than just current capacity, including fix for universal box/freezer vehicles.
- More fixes to ship loading. Should fix barge loading stuck at 60 and large ships with multiple holds getting stuck.
- Fixed large road station middle connection problems.
- Fixed road station connection not updating properly when connected road is deleted, but not disconnected.
- Fixed road stop problems created in previous version.
- Fixed few road vehicle issues, changing station connection, vehicle getting lost after overtaking directly before intersection, etc.
- Fixed few issues with train switching save/load.
- Fixed train cargo and capacity recalculation after rolling stock switching.
- Fixed rail station – road collision.
- Fixed rail ramp collision.
- Fixed rail bridge placing issue when trying to drag bridge after it connected to other side.
- Fixed per-car order UI issue with first element on second row not interacting.
- Possible fix to game freezing during saving, but not sure yet.
- Added tanker barge.
Changed files in this update