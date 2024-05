Share · View all patches · Build 14487662 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 21:09:09 UTC by Wendy

You may have noticed that the game now has some few achievements.

This is only the begining, as I am testing the feature.

There will be much more achievements (and they will be translated into Chinese)

Stay tuned, more informations about what is next will come soon.

Maestro Cinetik

你可能已经注意到游戏现在有了一些成就。

这只是一个开始,因为我正在测试这个功能。

将会有更多的成就(它们也会被翻译成中文)。

请保持关注,更多关于接下来内容的信息将很快发布。

Maestro Cinetik