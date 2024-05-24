FINALLY IS HERE! Bichito Clicker 1.0.0

Hi buddy, welcome to the magical world of Tostadeña, the home of chatty toast. We have been working on this first project for a long time. It has been a hard road with many mistakes and learnings, but we have finally reached the long-awaited version 1.0.0 of the game.

Over time, we will be implementing more and more content into the game. June will be a month of finalizing the integration of previously existing game content along with new things never seen before. Stay up to date with all the updates through this menu and also on our social networks listed above this message. Don't let Ozone control everything.

Version 1.0.0 of Bichito Clicker has just been released, here is the content it brings:

• All Rebirth 0 up to level 150 available. Once that threshold is passed, the game will continue until infinity, but you will not be able to do a Rebirth until the Story Mode progresses. More Story Mode content coming in June.

• Ox, allies and their cards available for use.

• The vast majority of bosses in the Demo, except for 3 specific cases, are currently available for confrontation. During the month of June we will be implementing the missing bosses as well as new ones.

• Ozone Warning Indicator fully available.

• The “Wanted” System is fully available.

• Spanish and English fully available, subject to possible corrections. If you have any problems, do not hesitate to tell us about the problems through our social networks and contact emails.

• Saved Game in the Cloud transferable between platforms, something totally new in Bichito Clicker in its Beta mode. If you have any problems, do not hesitate to tell us about the problems through our social networks and contact emails.

•And much more…

More content to come soon. Among them will come a pet summoning system where these can give you improvements in battle. A Season Pass and daily missions are also coming. Stay up to date with all the updates through this menu and also on our social networks listed above this message.

Don't let Ozone control everything, good luck buddy.