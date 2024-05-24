 Skip to content

Open Mod update for 24 May 2024

Open Mod 2024.2.23 [24-May-2024]

Share · View all patches · Build 14487545 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 20:39:10 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

-quick hotfix to a game-breaking issue where after the previous update the Defusal plant code would not be generated after the first round

-fixed an annoying issue where the killfeed entries would not destroy for the previous round and they would all be shown for all rounds. Desired behaviour was to only show killfeed of the previous round.

Added/Changed:

-pushed the multiplayer version up to avoid unwanted mismatches. This means that players who didn’t update to the latest version will not see lobbies created by players who updated and the other way around

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1591681
