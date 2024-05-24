- The game now has its old font again when playing in English!
- The fonts for the other languages now contains all characters, so there won't be any "unknown character boxes" and weird formatting on some characters.
- The bombs now play out their full sound effect when exploding, it was cut short before.
- Activating teleporters for the first time now plays a little sound.
- The fire wand has had it's animation slightly changed and the projectile it's collider so it shouldn't push through colliders when standing next to them.
- Now you don't have to face the minecarts to jump into them, generally you have to look at an interactable object when interacting with it, like an NPC or a sign, even if there is a exclamation mark above their head. But with the bombs and minecarts you can use them even if you are looking at the wrong way. This is because of a technical error where the game sometimes didn't think you were looking at the minecart when you were at the corner of it. And with the bombs it's so that you can always pick it up immediately after you've placed one.
The Cursed Kingdom update for 24 May 2024
Version 1.3.11 - Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
