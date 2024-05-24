Haunted Arcade - The Shop and Tickets Update

Surprise! We've decided to pull the first big part of the "Happy Hall Designer" Shop Update forwards and release it already so that you can have a bunch of new content! But do not fret - we did not forget to include other updates and bugfix as well!

Headlines:

Themes: Customize your Arcade Hall by unlocking Themes with your hard earned Tickets. Unlock some Spray Cans in the Ticket Shop that transform the entire Hall into a moody setting of your choice. Be it the wavy-dreamy Aqua Set, the spooky scary Halloween Set, or the hot and poppy Girlyponk Set, feel free to try them out and see your Hall in a completely new light (literally)!

Hats! Haats!! And more Haaats!!! Speaking of ways to spend those Tickets, here are 10 new Hats available in the Ticket Shop, some of which include a cute Duckie, an arguably even cuter Froggo, and so much more! Just come by there and explore the vast new selection!

Furniture? We're cooking up something special for you in terms of customization, and the final result needs a little more time in the oven, but for now, there are 2 available pieces of Furniture! A hanging shelf and a cabinet. What can you do with them? If you walk up to them and interact, you will carry them around and you're able to place them anywhere they don't collide with another object in the Hall!

Quality of life:

It's all permanently saved now. All the hats you buy, all the Spray Cans you unlock, what hat you equip, what theme you use - they are all permanently stored now, and still available the next time you enter the game if you press "Continue". :)

Jumping Witch did not give the players any tickets - those days are over! When you play Llama Drama, you get one ticket for every 100 points you earn in your score (and this stacks up when playing again and again) - and in Jumping Witch, you even get one ticket for 10 points!

There are indicating Markers now that point at the currently active Arcade Game - so that you never get lost and always know where to go!

In a similar spirit, at the very start of the game, the path you should not head down yet is a lot darker and less accessible now so that you do not get lost.

We've conducted a user-testing and found that the majority of players found it annoying that the Ticket Shop automatically activates when walking close-by - and so we yeeted that out of the game! Now, you have to specifically interact with the shop when you see the button prompt in-front of the main desk - else nobody is showing up to serve you.

Bugfixes:

The purple screen of death that sometimes popped up when talking to the Ghost - no more!

The Ghost never moved again after you left the Ticket Shop - no more!

The Ghost became invisible and glitched out if you quit the Llama Drama game after getting to the 2nd phase - no more!

If you tabbed out of the game on the Main Menu screen and then tabbed back in, or you miss-clicked next to one of the buttons when using a Mouse, no button would be selected anymore and you would be stuck - no more!

The UI Sprite for Tickets is now a much more unified sprite with the design language of the rest of the UI!

The Hidden Arcade Button works now and brings you to the Steam Page of that game!

You can see an updated and enhanced version of our upcoming Roadmap right here:

Version 1.6: Hall Features - Coming up next!

Playable Air Hockey Minigame!

Bugfixes

Version 1.7: Story - Part 1 - June

Discover 3 items hidden around the Arcade that dive into the backstory of the Ghost and what his unfinished business is

Version 2.0: Happy Hall Designer - Part 2

Further and expanded Themes!

Use Themes either on the entire Hall, or only on specific rregions, or on every object individually - however you'd like!

Acquire the furniture in the shop, spawn as many as you need and plce them wherever it suits you!

Get decor to put inside of the furniture!

Version 2.2: Interactive Dialogue

Completely rewritten dialogue

Pick-and-choose from different dialogue response options

End up with different bonds depending on what you picked

Version 2.3: Story Part 2

Discover 4 additional items that flesh out and round up the story, allowing for a new dialogue option with the Ghost

Version 3.0: 2 New Arcade-Games

Arcade Game: Bike Slide

Arcade Game: Sheepy Runs!

Version 3.1: Hall Features

Playable Claw Machine Minigame!

Playable Basketball-Hoop Minigame!

Version 4.0: FULL RELEASE

