Counter-Strike 2 update for 24 May 2024

Release Notes for 5/24/2024

[ WEAPON FINISHES ]

  • Fixed the appearance of Doppler, Gamma Doppler, and Marble Fade finishes

[ DEMOS ]

  • Minor UI changes

[ MAPS ]

Vertigo:

  • Clipped the wings of runboosters to B site in Wingman
  • Blocked grenades through crane base at A site

