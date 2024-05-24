Release Notes for 5/24/2024

[ WEAPON FINISHES ]
- Fixed the appearance of Doppler, Gamma Doppler, and Marble Fade finishes
[ DEMOS ]
- Minor UI changes
[ MAPS ]
Vertigo:
- Clipped the wings of runboosters to B site in Wingman
- Blocked grenades through crane base at A site
