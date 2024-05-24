 Skip to content

Railroader update for 24 May 2024

Railroader 2024.4.2

Build 14487335 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 20:09:04 UTC

A number of bugfixes – and a couple key enhancements, too!

  • Updated tutorial to start with loaded hopper at interchange. (RR-444)
  • Added stationary camera at dispatcher's panel, selected with 3. (RR-251)
  • Handbrakes or independent brakes are now set on purchased/placed equipment as appropriate. (RR-421)
  • Set AI speed limit for crossovers in Bryson and Whittier to 15mph.
  • AI will now respect a fusee it has been told to pass, once it has passed it. (RR-448)
  • Map no longer shows speed signs and mile posts for unavailable track.
  • Fixed error in Walker Logging track labels in the Location panel. (RR-456)
  • Fixed Dillsboro Engine Service appearing in Locations panel before it has been purchased. (RR-463)
  • Fixed issue that could cause interchange to fail to handle all cars. (RR-468)
  • Fixed turntable bridge track appearing as available on map before it has been unlocked.

