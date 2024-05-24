Railroader 2024.4.2

A number of bugfixes – and a couple key enhancements, too!
- Updated tutorial to start with loaded hopper at interchange. (RR-444)
- Added stationary camera at dispatcher's panel, selected with
3. (RR-251)
- Handbrakes or independent brakes are now set on purchased/placed equipment as appropriate. (RR-421)
- Set AI speed limit for crossovers in Bryson and Whittier to 15mph.
- AI will now respect a fusee it has been told to pass, once it has passed it. (RR-448)
- Map no longer shows speed signs and mile posts for unavailable track.
- Fixed error in Walker Logging track labels in the Location panel. (RR-456)
- Fixed Dillsboro Engine Service appearing in Locations panel before it has been purchased. (RR-463)
- Fixed issue that could cause interchange to fail to handle all cars. (RR-468)
- Fixed turntable bridge track appearing as available on map before it has been unlocked.
Changed files in this update