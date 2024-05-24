2024 Spring Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 14487295 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 21:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Howdo friends!! I know it’s been a while so we’re really excited to bring this new update to everyone.

The Glimmyglobe crafting system is back with new rewards:

• 4 new potted plants to decorate your house with

• 1 new floor style for your house

• 1 new costume we think you’ll really like!

This update also adds a bunch of quality of life features that folks have been asking for:

Notes!

• Notes is a history of previously opened mail and a log of the discoverables you’ve encountered. It’s accessible right from the grumboire.

Sorting!

• You can now sort your inventory and containers! Finally!

Oobcoop pop-up UI

• See which ooblets are assigned to an oobcoop without having to enter it!

Event deadline display

• We added a display in the main menu that tells you when a current event will end if there’s one on.

And bug fixes!

• Missing textures in Spring Event system

• News item fallback display issues

• Fancy dress shoe display issue

• Tippytop coat not always being given

• Workaround added for if people get stuck in certain Badgetown modes

• Fixed issue where sometimes players get stuck in oobnet panels with no way to exit

• Fixed tooltip/prompt for rotating items on shelves being incorrect for KBM users

• Fixed various issues with UI being misaligned to world items on non 16:9 aspect ratios

New Steam bundle!

We’re also super excited to announce that Ooblets is a part of the Cute & Cozy Collection bundle that’s just launched on Steam, along with Bear & Breakfast, Moonstone Island, and Potionomics:

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/40714/Cute__Cozy_Collection/

Grab them all (or any you don’t already have) at the bundle discount!