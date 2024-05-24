2024 Spring Update!

Howdo friends!! I know it’s been a while so we’re really excited to bring this new update to everyone.
The Glimmyglobe crafting system is back with new rewards:
• 4 new potted plants to decorate your house with
• 1 new floor style for your house
• 1 new costume we think you’ll really like!
This update also adds a bunch of quality of life features that folks have been asking for:
Notes!
• Notes is a history of previously opened mail and a log of the discoverables you’ve encountered. It’s accessible right from the grumboire.
Sorting!
• You can now sort your inventory and containers! Finally!
Oobcoop pop-up UI
• See which ooblets are assigned to an oobcoop without having to enter it!
Event deadline display
• We added a display in the main menu that tells you when a current event will end if there’s one on.
And bug fixes!
• Missing textures in Spring Event system
• News item fallback display issues
• Fancy dress shoe display issue
• Tippytop coat not always being given
• Workaround added for if people get stuck in certain Badgetown modes
• Fixed issue where sometimes players get stuck in oobnet panels with no way to exit
• Fixed tooltip/prompt for rotating items on shelves being incorrect for KBM users
• Fixed various issues with UI being misaligned to world items on non 16:9 aspect ratios
New Steam bundle!
We’re also super excited to announce that Ooblets is a part of the Cute & Cozy Collection bundle that’s just launched on Steam, along with Bear & Breakfast, Moonstone Island, and Potionomics:
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/40714/Cute__Cozy_Collection/
Grab them all (or any you don’t already have) at the bundle discount!
Changed files in this update