1.3.5 - Easy on the Eyes

This is a smaller update containing mostly quality of life and UI fixes.
I have made further changes to the level lighting with the goal of making the action stand out more from the background. In addition to slightly dimming the backgrounds I've added a slight fill light to each level just to the ship and weapon models.
Here are some of the other fixes:
Fixed: Stage timer now correctly starts when you gain control of your ship.
Fixed: Run timer no longer doubles when saving and exiting a run.
Fixed: Incorrect letter case on stage select menu
Have fun and see you soon - IN SPACE!
-Scott
Changed files in this update