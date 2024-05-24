 Skip to content

Radio Free Europa update for 24 May 2024

1.3.5 - Easy on the Eyes

1.3.5 - Easy on the Eyes

Share · View all patches · Build 14487161 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 21:09:15 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a smaller update containing mostly quality of life and UI fixes.

I have made further changes to the level lighting with the goal of making the action stand out more from the background. In addition to slightly dimming the backgrounds I've added a slight fill light to each level just to the ship and weapon models.

Here are some of the other fixes:
Fixed: Stage timer now correctly starts when you gain control of your ship.
Fixed: Run timer no longer doubles when saving and exiting a run.
Fixed: Incorrect letter case on stage select menu

Have fun and see you soon - IN SPACE!
-Scott

