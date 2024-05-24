1.3.5 - Easy on the Eyes

Share · View all patches · Build 14487161 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 21:09:15 UTC by Wendy

This is a smaller update containing mostly quality of life and UI fixes.

I have made further changes to the level lighting with the goal of making the action stand out more from the background. In addition to slightly dimming the backgrounds I've added a slight fill light to each level just to the ship and weapon models.

Here are some of the other fixes:

Fixed: Stage timer now correctly starts when you gain control of your ship.

Fixed: Run timer no longer doubles when saving and exiting a run.

Fixed: Incorrect letter case on stage select menu

Have fun and see you soon - IN SPACE!

-Scott