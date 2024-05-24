Weapons and Items
Added USP
Added PP-19 Bizon
Added retractable stock, physical sling mount, better animation, and a 2-stage flip up sight to the M4A1
Added Juliet 4x Scope
Stripper clips now are grabbable while inside of a gun
High-powered rounds now explode small cans
G28 now accepts a suppressor
Many smaller SMGs are now able to be put in hip slots
Made deagle fire sound a bit softer
Improved magazine-fed weapon handling when not using force grab
Removed middle hand interaction on china lake
Story Mode
Made 60rnd Stanag mag buyable
Added three new stashes
Added new props to the safehouse
Labeled the vault
Removed bucket of slop :(
Fixed Bread Island house collision
QOL and locomotion
Added slide mechanic
Added roulette graphic to tnh shop board
Added more marauders to tnh
Made tnh enemy spawning now go out to 1200 units instead of 200
Moved spawn point in the French Village
Rotated back slot 90 degrees
Decreased world scale by 5%
Removed lever-action weapons from tnh loot pool until they are reprogrammed
Turned down chopping block music
Changed text on camp building placeholders
Added more planks to the asylum
