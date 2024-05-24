Weapons and Items

Added USP

Added PP-19 Bizon

Added retractable stock, physical sling mount, better animation, and a 2-stage flip up sight to the M4A1

Added Juliet 4x Scope

Stripper clips now are grabbable while inside of a gun

High-powered rounds now explode small cans

G28 now accepts a suppressor

Many smaller SMGs are now able to be put in hip slots

Made deagle fire sound a bit softer

Improved magazine-fed weapon handling when not using force grab

Removed middle hand interaction on china lake

Story Mode

Made 60rnd Stanag mag buyable

Added three new stashes

Added new props to the safehouse

Labeled the vault

Removed bucket of slop :(

Fixed Bread Island house collision

QOL and locomotion

Added slide mechanic

Added roulette graphic to tnh shop board

Added more marauders to tnh

Made tnh enemy spawning now go out to 1200 units instead of 200

Moved spawn point in the French Village

Rotated back slot 90 degrees

Decreased world scale by 5%

Removed lever-action weapons from tnh loot pool until they are reprogrammed

Turned down chopping block music

Changed text on camp building placeholders

Added more planks to the asylum