 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Factory Outlet Simulator: Prologue update for 25 May 2024

Factory Outlet Simulator:Prologue Patch v0.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 14487099 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 09:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

stock disappearance issue fixed.
Fixed some problems in the save system.
Changes to the game economy.

Have fun :)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2983511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link