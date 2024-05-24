Week 7: What has science done?!

This week's patch brings the new Fleshsmith into Main Branch!



Her new ability allows her to merge any two improved minion together! Details here:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1866630/view/5991554339565641995?l=english

This new era of science-based necromancer has me brimming with ideas, and I'm going to try my hand this weekend drawing what one of these amalgams could look like... but goggles on folks, I'm not the artist on this project :D.

Additionally, some Blight reworks from the Beta Branch are coming into main. Details here:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1866630/view/4150708537254965041?l=english

Additional Changes:

The Grand Emperor

**Was: 5/30

Now**: 5/20

Bug Fixes:

Attack and Health overflowing past Integer Max has been fixed. They will now stop at Int Max and not flip over to negative.

Known Issue:

If the Grand Emperor "idols" one of your 'experimentally perfected' minions, it will still keep its secondary identity. I'm okay with this for now, but going forward I will likely modify how the "idol" ability of the emperor works, or redesign it entirely.