 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Unnamed Space Idle update for 24 May 2024

Version 0.53.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 14486849 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 19:19:15 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Overdrive offline improved and now gives the active benefit when charges are consumed offline
  • Overdrive offline info added to the offline gains panel
  • Fixed auto warp hover difficulty display

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2471101
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2471102
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link