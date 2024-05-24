small update and bugfix (old saves are not compatible)

-------bugs and QoL fixes list-----------------
updated the music (removed an out of place note and changed an instruments filter)
set google sign in to trigger once (hopefully the cause of lag)
late game mini secret 3 made to trigger once (more lag/crashing problems)
fixed marino achievement issue
analogue dosent reverse with powerup (and challenge)
resume button dosnt work with touch
fixed L isnt for pad players achievement on touch screen
all touch controls now dont reset on a new run.
auto save added
quit game buttons all fixed (again)
organised code (this should speed things up, knew a lot less 6 months ago and it was messy)
added a top score board for challenges
(old saves are not compatible)
