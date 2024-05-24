small update and bugfix (old saves are not compatible)

-------bugs and QoL fixes list-----------------

updated the music (removed an out of place note and changed an instruments filter)

set google sign in to trigger once (hopefully the cause of lag)

late game mini secret 3 made to trigger once (more lag/crashing problems)

fixed marino achievement issue

analogue dosent reverse with powerup (and challenge)

resume button dosnt work with touch

fixed L isnt for pad players achievement on touch screen

all touch controls now dont reset on a new run.

auto save added

quit game buttons all fixed (again)

organised code (this should speed things up, knew a lot less 6 months ago and it was messy)

added a top score board for challenges

(old saves are not compatible)