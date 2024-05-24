 Skip to content

Jumping Steve update for 24 May 2024

small update and bugfix (old saves are not compatible)

Share · View all patches · Build 14486814 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 20:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-------bugs and QoL fixes list-----------------

updated the music (removed an out of place note and changed an instruments filter)
set google sign in to trigger once (hopefully the cause of lag)
late game mini secret 3 made to trigger once (more lag/crashing problems)
fixed marino achievement issue
analogue dosent reverse with powerup (and challenge)
resume button dosnt work with touch
fixed L isnt for pad players achievement on touch screen
all touch controls now dont reset on a new run.
auto save added
quit game buttons all fixed (again)
organised code (this should speed things up, knew a lot less 6 months ago and it was messy)
added a top score board for challenges

(old saves are not compatible)

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2844951
  • Loading history…
